After “Cancellation” Attacks on Tamika Mallory, Marc Lamont Hill and Louis Farrakhan, Bari Weiss Resigns from New York Times

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

After calling to cancel others, Bari Weiss resigned from her position as a writer and editor for the opinion department at The New York Times Tuesday. In the original photos, left to right, Weiss speaks at a press conference organized by Columbians for Academic Freedom as a crowd listens outside the gates to Columbia University in New York Thursday March 31, 2005. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg); Farrakhan speaks at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington. Farrakhan spoke of his own history with Muhammad Ali on Sunday, June 12, 2016 in Chicago, recounting the boxer’s courage both in the ring and out of it, but lamenting the late heavyweight champion’s shift toward mainstream Islam. (AP Photo/Glynn A. Hill File); Mallory, winner of the shine a light award, appears onstage at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) and Hill keynotes MLK/ African American History Month Celebration. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Bill Hrybyk. NASA image use policy.

Bari Weiss makes a living expressing her opinions – and she is not hesitant to encourage cancel culture. This time she canceled herself. Weiss resigned from her position as a writer and editor for the opinion department at The New York Times Tuesday.

Weiss announced her resignation in a lengthy letter addressed to Times’ publisher A.G. Sulzberger posted to her personal website. In it she cited “bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views,” as well as “unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge” as some of the reasons she arrived at her decision.

During her three-year tenure with the Times, Weiss was known for ruffling feathers with her columns. A staunch advocate for Jewish right, Weiss has criticized activist Tamika Mallory, author Marc Lamont Hill, Nation of Islam Leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and countless others for their views.

In an op-ed entitled “When Progressives Embrace Hate” in 2017, Weiss criticized both Mallory and Farrakhan. In an op-ed published in 2019, Weiss wrote:

“Indeed, some Jews have insisted that we ought to hold back from criticizing people of color who have recently exposed their anti-Semitism (Tamika Mallory, Marc Lamont Hill) because, well, it’s just not a good look to be criticizing leaders of the black community right now.”

This came after Hill was fired from CNN for making what many deemed anti-Semitic comments. She has been accused of being racist and advocating for professors who were pro-Palestinian to be fired.

However, Weiss describes herself as a “centrist” and said the Times boasts an “illiberal environment” that has increasingly become a kind of performance space” where “the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society” are no longer welcome.

She added “self-censorship has become the norm” at the paper and “intellectual curiosity—let alone risk-taking—is now a liability at The Times.”

She criticized Sulzberger for letting such a culture brew at the paper.

“I do not understand how you have allowed this kind of behavior to go on inside your company in full view of the paper’s entire staff and the public. And I certainly can’t square how you and other Times leaders have stood by while simultaneously praising me in private for my courage. Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery,” Weiss wrote.

The New Republic (TNR) slammed Weiss’ resignation letter as lacking credence.

“Like much of her writing, the former New York Times editor’s resignation letter is long on accusation and thin on evidence,” TNR wrote. “Weiss wants to frame her resignation as a consequence of this supposed hostile takeover—that she’s a free thinker cast out by an intolerant, illiberal regime. But her letter, while long on invective (and just plain long), is short on evidence, and what she’s done instead amounts to auto-cancellation: quitting, then blaming her peers for driving her out.”

