Minister Louis Farrakhan: COVID-19 Is From God And I Asked Him To Make Florida The Epicenter

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Nation Of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan said he asked God to make Florida the epicenter of Covid-19 and today the state is just that.

Minister Louis Farrakhan said his prayers have been answered. The Nation Of Islam (NOI) leader said he asked God to make Florida the epicenter of Covid-19 and today the state is just that.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, or lack thereof, Florida is now the new global hotspot of the coronavirus, according to The Hill. It is something Farrakhan – who said the coronavirus is punishment from God for people’s willful sins and iniquities – took credit for.

“Florida, are you becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus? I asked God to do that,” Farrakhan said during his highly publicized July 4 worldwide address entitled “The Criterion.”

Farrakhan said he made the request to God because Florida is the reason the United States has a contentious relationship with Cuba.

“While Florida was white all the way around, now you’re deep red. I asked God for that,” Farrakhan continued. “Why did I ask God to drop death of Florida? … Because of you Florida and those that ran out or were run out of Cuba … your hatred for Fidel Castro, Florida has stood in the way of a better relationship of our government with Cuba. I asked God to bring down the virus heavily on Florida.”

Among the last states to shut down and the first to reopen, Florida has been setting daily records for positive coronavirus cases for over a week now. According to The Hill, the number totaled almost 10,000 on Wednesday and there have been 220,500 positive cases reported statewide.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Labs in Florida are also backed up with processing and releasing test results because the demand for testing is so high, reported Local 10 news; and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are filling up quickly.

Despite the dire situation, there are several major events still slated to happen in Florida including the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville and the restart of the NBA’s season in Orlando. Florida theme parks including Disney World and Universal Studios have also moved forward with reopening plans.

Farrakhan further justified his reasons for praying the coronavirus hit Florida hard by saying the state is blocking America from gaining access to the expertise of Cuban doctors who helped combat the virus in Wuhan, China, where it was first detected.

“Don’t we need something that Cuba has? Yet we have an embargo on Cuba,” He declared. “We want our Cuban doctors to look after us. We don’t trust you [doctors in America].”

He said despite people’s hopes, the world will never return to business as was once known and cautioned people to take heed and turn from their wicked ways before it’s too late.

“I just want to show you that this man that is talking to you has power with God. I’m not fake. I‘m the real deal,” Farrakhan said. “Everywhere you look, 100% of people are dissatisfied. … There must be 100% change…There’s a burden the earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

Farrakhan’s nearly three-hour address was removed from YouTube for “violating its terms of service” after The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) started a public campaign to have it removed for Farrakhan’s comments about Jewish people.

Why did the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan pray for Florida to become the EPICENTER of Coronavirus?



Why is Florida standing in the way of our connection to Cuba, where we can find cures?#FarrakhanSpeaks #TheCriterion #MessageToTheWorldhttps://t.co/rW3g45yIkZ pic.twitter.com/IZWOiEHGgJ — Yaterah X (@YaterahX) July 6, 2020

I wonder why he would be so upset with Floridians?



As a Florida resident, I recently did point out that the Latino community in Miami hates communism and Castro so much, that they're going to hold an 'anti-Communism' concert. Why blame Jews, though?https://t.co/nKS2oEl9lV — Angel ❌ (@AngelOfficial) July 5, 2020