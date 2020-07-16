Floyd Family Sues Minneapolis Officers Charged In His Death

Written by Ann Brown

39 SHARES Share Tweet

George Floyd’s family is suing the Minneapolis police officers who were charged in his death as well as the city of Minneapolis. Photo: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump wears a face mask with the words “Where’s the love?” after announcing Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Minneapolis the filing of a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died at the hands of police during an arrest on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The family of George Floyd has filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death. The suit alleges that the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism, and impunity to flourish in its police force, AP reported.

The civil rights lawsuit was filed the same day that members of a city charter commission took public comments on a proposal to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Many residents were strongly in favor of putting the proposal to a citywide vote in November.

According to attorney Ben Crump and other lawyers representing Floyd’s family members, the lawsuit seeks compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury. It also requests a receiver to be appointed to ensure that the city properly trains and supervises officers in the future.

“This complaint shows what we have said all along, that Mr. Floyd died because the weight of the entire Minneapolis Police Department was on his neck,” Crump said in a statement. “The City of Minneapolis has a history of policies, procedures, and deliberate indifference that violates the rights of arrestees, particularly Black men, and highlights the need for officer training and discipline.”

Floyd, who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter, AP reported.

All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death, which sparked protests that spread around the world.

The lawsuit also takes issue with police policies and training. It claims that even though neck restraints can be deadly, the police department has allowed them to be used in situations in which deadly force wasn’t warranted, AP reported. After Floyd’s death, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that the type of restraint Chauvin had used wasn’t authorized by the department.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“It really is about trying to change the culture and behavior of policing,” Crump said at a news conference, Time reported“We would have hope that George Floyd did not have to sacrifice his life to bring about these changes. But now we are here, and we are at a tipping point.”

Floyd is survived by 11 known heirs, including five children and six siblings, according to documents in state probate court. They live in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and New York. All but one of Floyd’s children are adults.

This guy put everything together beautifully.

"George Floyd was tortured …….. "

‘Cities and companies only talk in dollar bills’ — Attorney Chris Stewart on how the George Floyd civil lawsuit can create accountability pic.twitter.com/ZI6iWWuxR2 — Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸‍♀️.❣️TriggeringMagats (@RetiredMaybe) July 16, 2020