George Floyd Cop Paid His $750,000 Bail With Help Of Donations From Crowdfunding

Written by Dana Sanchez

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Thomas Lane, one of four responding officers charged in George Floyd’s death, has raised his $750,000 bond with the help of donations through crowdfunding. Thomas Lane. Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Thomas Lane, one of the four responding officers charged in George Floyd’s death, has raised his $750,000 bond with the help of donations to a crowdfunding site, the Star Tribune reported.

Lane, 37, has been released from the Hennepin County jail where he had been held in lieu of $750,000 bail, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

A fundraising website that asked for money through PayPal donations on Lane’s behalf has since been taken down. The site described Lane’s bail amount as unfairly high and also said Lane “did everything he could” to save Floyd’s life, according to the Star Tribune.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, confirmed that the website was legitimate but said he did not know how much money was raised or who led the effort. The site said “Lane and his family appreciate your support and prayers during this time.”

Three Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25.

The four officers charged over George Floyd’s death (top L-R) Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, (bottom L-R) Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (Picture: AP)

Lane was on his fourth shift with the Minneapolis Police Department when he and three other officers responded to the call that resulted in Floyd’s death. According to the charges, Lane held Floyd’s legs while supervisor Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, New York Post reported.

Floyd begged for his life and said repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” A bystander shot video of the arrest, and the brutality of the police action has resulted in 17 days of protests against police violence and racism around the U.S. and the world.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Chauvin’s bail is set at $1.25 million.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin Part 2. J Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in ma ny cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

The other co-defendants, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, face the same charges as Lane and remained jailed as of 4:35 p.m., Star Tribune reported.

The 3rd precinct in Minneapolis where the arresting officers worked was the site of early protests and was set on fire on May 28, three days after Floyd’s death.

Lane is in hiding with his wife because of safety concerns, his attoney said . The attorney previously insisted that Lane had been “doing what he thought was right” and tried to get Chauvin to remove his knee.