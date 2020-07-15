Author and Professor Marc Lamont Hill Catches Covid-19, Warns Black America on Playing It Safe

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Author and professor Marc Lamont Hill tested positive for Covid-19 and is warning others not to take the virus lightly. Photo: Goodread Bio/Flickr

Author and professor Marc Lamont Hill tested positive for Covid-19 and is warning others not to take the virus lightly. The BET host tweeted that he’s been battling the virus Wednesday afternoon and said it was “tough.”

I’ve been fighting Covid-19 this week. It’s been tough but I’m managing and self-quarantining. Please wear masks. Please observe social distancing. Please stop sharing conspiracy theories and bad science. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 15, 2020

He cautioned people against deviating from science and believing conspiracy theories, encouraging them to wear masks and social distance.

Despite his warning, some Twitter users still refused to take heed. Others wished him well and cosigned his statements.

You wore a mask and still caught it.



Can we stop preaching masks and 6 feet as if its science, it sounds like we're still clueless about how it transmits. — TuaSeason (@tuaseason) July 15, 2020

If everyone wore a mask

If everyone practiced physical distancing

If everyone stayed away from large crowds

If everyone stayed home as much as possible

This pandemic would end faster & our lives would get back to "normal" more quicklly.

Why in the hell is that too much to ask? — DontVote4APervOrRapist (@sugarpantz) July 15, 2020

I stand with you. I tested positive on July 5. The road to recovery has twists, but it's there. Stay as safe as you can cause unmasked people don't care. — Issa's Mom (@mehrichards1) July 15, 2020