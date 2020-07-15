Author and Professor Marc Lamont Hill Catches Covid-19, Warns Black America on Playing It Safe
Author and professor Marc Lamont Hill tested positive for Covid-19 and is warning others not to take the virus lightly. The BET host tweeted that he’s been battling the virus Wednesday afternoon and said it was “tough.”
He cautioned people against deviating from science and believing conspiracy theories, encouraging them to wear masks and social distance.
Despite his warning, some Twitter users still refused to take heed. Others wished him well and cosigned his statements.