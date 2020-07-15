Asked Why Black Americans Are Killed By Police, Trump Responds, “So Are White People”

Written by Ann Brown

When asked by a reporter why Black Americans are killed by police, Trump responded, “So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.” Photo: President Donald Trump at a rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2018, in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Stoking the racial flames seemed to be on Trump’s to-do list recently. When in an interview with CBS News’s Catherine Herridge on July 14she asked him why Black Americans are still dying at the hands of police. Trump appeared to be taken aback by the question despite the continued protests across the country speaking out against police brutality.

He answered, “And so are white people. “More White people, by the way. More White people.”

“What a terrible question to ask,” Trump added.

Trump did comment that the killing of George Floyd was “terrible.”

While it is true that more white civilians are fatally shot by police in the U.S. each year, with 204 losing their lives so far this year in police shootings compared to 105 African Americans, according to Statista, that’s not the entire picture. The rate of fatal shootings among the Black community is actually almost three times higher per capita, meaning African Americans are three times more likely to be killed by a police officer than their white neighbors, The New York Post reported.

According to a study published in 2018, Black men are roughly 3.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than White men, CBS reported. And, another study released in 2019 found that one in 1,000 Black men in the U.S. can expect to die at the hands of police over the course of their lifetimes.

Yes. He is wrong. He’s not only wrong, he’s a deliberately manipulative SOB. Violence and death at the hands of police officers DISPROPORTIONATELY affects people of color. It’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/7Cwdebvawz — I'm Amy 🌈 Register to VOTE! (@_JustAsIAmy) July 14, 2020