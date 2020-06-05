George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Says Her ‘Daddy Changed The World’

43 SHARES Share Tweet

George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna says her ‘Daddy changed the world’. Floyd’s friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson promised, ‘We’re gonna get justice for my brother.’ Gianna Floyd with former NBA player Stephen Jackson (Image: Instagram)

In a world of so much grief, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter found time to make a statement while smiling and remarked that her “Daddy changed the world” according to Today.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was friends with police killing victim, George Floyd, shared an Instagram post of Floyd’s daughter resting atop his shoulders. As Gianna Floyd smiles, she is shown raising her arms and saying, “Daddy changed the world.”

The video clip looks like it may have been taken either before or after a press conference earlier this week at Minneapolis’ City Hall, where Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, pleaded for justice for Gianna’s father.

“I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me,” Washington said with her daughter Gianna alongside her. “At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.

“He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle,” she continued. “If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin Part 2. J Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.

“I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good,” she said, later adding that Floyd was a good father. “He loved her, he loved her so much.”

Jackson told Washington that he intends to be there for her and Gianna.

“There’s a lot of stuff you said that he’s gonna miss—that I’m gonna be there for,” he said. “I’m gonna walk her down the aisle. I’m gonna be there for her. I’m gonna be here to wipe your tears. I’m gonna be here for you and Gigi.”

“Floyd might not be here, but I’m here for her, I’m here to get justice, and we’re gonna get justice for my brother.”

This article was published by Black Enterprise. It is reposted here with permission.