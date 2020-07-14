Animated TV Series ‘Young Love’ Picked Up By HBO Max, Based on Sony’s ‘Hair Love’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

After winning an Oscar, the millennial Black family from the film “Hair Love” is set to come to the small screen in a series called “Young Love” via HBO Max. Photo: HBO

NFL player turned filmmaker Matthew Cherry is still winning off the field with his short film “Hair Love.” After receiving the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, the film’s millennial Black family is set to come to the small screen via HBO Max.

The network has announced it has placed a 12-episode order for a 2D animated series called “Young Love,” which is based on Hair Love characters Stephen, Angela, daughter Zuri and pet cat Rocky. The news was reported by HypeBae via a press release from Warner Media.

The original Hair Love film was funded by a Kickstarter campaign before being picked up and distributed by Sony Pictures Animation. It is based on Cherry’s best-selling children’s book of the same name (illustrated by Vashti Harrison) that centers on a Black father learning how to his daughter’s hair for the first time.

The series will delve more deeply into the family’s lives “including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves,” the release states.

Cherry, who will continue his partnership with Sony to produce the animated series, said he is looking forward to introducing more chapters of the family’s story.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” Cherry said. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

In a statement, HBO Max’s Senior Vice President of Original Animation Billy Wee said HBO is just as excited as Cherry about the upcoming series.

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” Wee said. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

Sony Pictures Animation’s Executive Vice President Karen Rupert Toliver echoed both men’s sentiments.

“It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family,” Toliver said.

