Nominated For An Oscar: ‘Hair Love’, Matthew Cherry’s Animated Short Film That Was Funded On Kickstarter

Written by Ann Brown

The breakthrough animated film short “Hair Love” was just nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short for the 92nd Academy Awards. Photo: Kickstarter.

The breakthrough film “Hair Love” was just nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short. But did you know that the story of an African-American father and daughter bonding as he learns how to style her hair was fund through Kickstarter?

“This story was born out of seeing a lack of representation in mainstream animated projects, and also wanting to promote hair love amongst young men and women of color,” according to the film’s website.

“Hair Love” was originally published as an illustrated book in May and was on The New York Times’ bestseller list. The film hit theaters in August. The film version was created by former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry, who now makes and produces films. He also recently executive produced the Oscar-nominated “BlackKklansman.”

After a “record-breaking Kickstarter campaign two years ago to raise funds,” reported Deadline, Cherry partnered with Sony Pictures Animation for the short film.

According to the Kickstarter website, Cherry raised $284,058 through 4,981 backers.

“ In addition to Cherry, more of Hollywood’s biggest names went into the creation of ‘Hair Love.’ Featuring Issa Rae as the single voice in the film, producers included Jordan Peele, Yara and Keri Shahidi, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwayne Wade Jr., Gabourey Sidibe, Peter Ramsey (‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’), and Frank Abney (‘Toy Story 4’),” The Hill reported.

An email from @TheAcademy just arrived. I immediately scrolled to Best Animated Short and screamed out loud when I saw @MatthewACherry’s gorgeous HAIR LOVE on the shortlist. A nomination would increase visibility for this gem of a film and this fantastic filmmaker. So lovely. pic.twitter.com/JOSdJtS3W0 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 17, 2019