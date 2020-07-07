Colin Kaepernick, Disney Announce ESPN Films Partnership Deal | abc7news.com

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Colin Kaepernick is partnering with The Walt Disney Co. to create impactful content about race, justice, equality and other social issues. In this photo, Kaepernick attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick is partnering with The Walt Disney Co. to create impactful content about race, justice, equality and other social issues. Kaepernick’s Ra Vision Media and Disney announced the partnership Monday.

According to a press release, “The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers. The first-look deal will extend across all Walt Disney Platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated.”

It is inclusive of a first-look deal to produce a docuseries about Kaepernick’s life, ABC 7 News reported. Former ESPN and The Undefeated host Jemele Hill, who left the show after controversy over her political views, will be a producer on the project.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.

The tragic murder of George Floyd at the hands of former officer Derek Chauvin has many – including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell – walking back their initial reactions to Kaepernick’s peaceful protests, who began taking a knee to protest racism and police brutality in 2016.

He is also working with Ava DuVernay on a docuseries for Netflix.

The deal is unchartered territory for Disney, which normally stays neutral on controversial social issues. However, Disney’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger said Kaepernick is uniquely suited to help tell stories about how sports, race and culture collide.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Iger said. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

