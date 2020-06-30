Colin Kaepernick Is Teaming Up With Ava DuVernay For A Netflix Series On His Life

Written by Ann Brown

Activist Colin Kaepernick is teaming up with filmmaker Ava DuVernay for a Netflix docu-series on his early life, “Colin in Black & White.” Colin Kaepernick attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Director Ava DuVernay attends the world premiere of “When They See Us” at the Apollo Theater, May 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

The life of activist Colin Kaepernick is hitting the small screen.

The former NFL quarterback has teamed up with famed filmmaker Ava DuVernay for a Netflix docu-series, “Colin in Black & White.”

It will tell the story of the Kaepernick’s adolescent life — long before he started his anthem-kneeling protests.

Six episodes will examine Kaepernick’s adolescent life, focusing on his high school years and the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kaepernick will narrate and appear in the series. An actor will be cast to play the younger version of the former San Francisco 49ers player, who has been blackballed from the league since 2016.

DuVernay, who shared the news on Twitter, said in a statement that Kaepernick’s act of protest “ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” CNN reported.

The creator of “When They See Us,” DuVernay said “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Kaepernick has been branching out with various projects. In February, he inked a deal with Audible to release an audio version of his forthcoming memoir. He is self-publishing the book, about the life experiences that led him to risk his career by kneeling during the national anthem, via his Kaepernick Publishing imprint.

