Indiana Nurse Fired After Rant Slamming George Floyd And ‘Black Privilege’ Goes Viral

Written by Ann Brown

56 SHARES Share Tweet

An Indiana nurse at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne lost her job after an online rant slamming George Floyd and “Black privilege” went viral. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

An online rant about George Floyd and “Black privilege” cost a nurse from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne her job after she decided to post a video on Facebook saying Black people are shielded and get special privileges, Raw Story reported.

Identified as Kristy Ann Wilker by users on Twitter, the nurse explained in her video that “Black privilege is thinking you are deserved or entitled to something because of the color of your skin.”

She continued, “They — people, Black people especially do get special scholarships. They are also shielded from a lot of scrutiny because of the color of their skin.”

“I’m not a racist,” she insisted. “I would never treat any patient differently, I would never treat any human being differently. I think God loves everyone. I’m on the same page. However, I don’t think that any race is above scrutiny, including Black people.”

She then added that George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer, had been wrongly made into a martyr. “He started to have a freakout panic attack when they put him in the car probably because he was high on meth, Fentanyl, and positive for covid,” she said. “Was the police officer’s foot in the wrong spot? Maybe but, you know, um, meth and Fentanyl and positive covid are probably more leading factors to an [myocardial infarction] so do your research.”

It didn’t stop there. The video continued and the woman said that people need to “toughen up and grow up.”

“Rise above it,” she railed. “Some things will always be. I have never been a part of slavery. I don’t know anything about that. I’m not raising children who know anything about that. You don’t know anything about that. So, let’s not pretend that our history — that history — not even ours because we’re taking stuff out of history, right? Teddy Roosevelt? So, let’s not pretend like that has any reflection on today’s society.”

She went on to opine that society is free of racism. “Because I feel like Black privilege is bringing that up and throwing it in white people’s face so that they can get what they want and get respect,” the nurse said. “But racism is dead.”

In her Facebook rant, the nurse claimed “Black men are responsible for 51 percent of murders, while not taking care of their children. Along with this, she says Black people live on welfare, and can get into college by simply being Black. On top of that, she says that instead of going to college, Black people choose to sell crack cocaine,” Hip Hop Vibe reported.

Almost immediately, users on Twitter not only expressed their outrage in comments but took action to make the video go viral and get the nurse fired. They outed her on Twitter. One user said the nurse had told coworkers not to worry about Black children with gunshot wounds because “none of them are innocent.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin Part 2. J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in many cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

There has been a rash of “Karen” outings, from Amy Cooper calling the police on a Black birdwatcher to a Black AirBnB renter having the police called on her to a white woman calling the cops on an 8-year-old Black girl selling water.

A spokesperson for Lutheran Hospital confirmed online that “the individual who posted those comments” is no longer employed by the establishment.”

Just spoke to someone who worked with her a couple years ago. Once a ten year old Black boy came in with gunshot wounds, and she told her coworkers not to worry about it because “none of them are innocent.” People have been reporting her for years and Lutheran has done nothing. https://t.co/oc8HUmQa9c — Tabs (@tabsdabs) June 24, 2020

Her name is Kristy Ann Wilker and she’s a nurse at Lutheran Hospital here in Fort Wayne in the trauma unit. She clearly doesn’t like black people and it makes me wonder how many black patients died under her care. pic.twitter.com/L54k1n4Qs8 — 💛 (@daysiahinton) June 24, 2020

The rest of the video pic.twitter.com/GlztrLy6MF — 💛 (@daysiahinton) June 24, 2020

Disgusting. She needs to lose her job!! pic.twitter.com/6m29dQQln4 — 💛 (@daysiahinton) June 24, 2020

Contact the hospital’s Joint Commission:



Phone: 800-994-6610

Email: complaint@jointcommission.org



Make sure you include hospital & nurses name: Kristy Ann Wilker – nurse at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the trauma unit. pic.twitter.com/CpdLqQzeKn — Black Lives Matter (@thxitsthetrauma) June 24, 2020

Update: She’s no longer employed at Lutheran Hospital 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/G0wxIP6RTI — i said what i said. (@thealeshabrown) June 24, 2020