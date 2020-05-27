CNBC Reporter Begs Black America To Stop Calling White Women Karen Because He’s Married To One

Written by Dana Sanchez

69 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior economics reporter for CNBC asked Black America to stop calling white women Karen because he’s married to one. He has since removed the tweet. Image: CNBC / Twitter

The white woman who called the cops on a Black birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park said her “entire life is being destroyed” since a video of the confrontation — viewed 41.2 million times — went viral.

Amy Cooper was with her dog in the park on Monday when they encountered bird watcher Christian Cooper (not related). The dog was off the leash and tearing through the bushes. He asked her to leash the dog — which is the rule in that part of the park called the Ramble — but she refused.

On Facebook, Christian Cooper explained that he carries dog treats “just for such intransigence.”

However, “I didn’t even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog … That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn…”

Amy Cooper called the police and said there was an African-American man threatening her and her dog, West Side Rag reported. Police said they sent officers but the Coopers had departed.

After her former dogwalker identified the woman as Amy Cooper, Twitter users, outraged by her behavior, demanded action from her employer Franklin Templeton Investments. The firm put her on administrative leave.

She has since been fired from her job at the investment company Franklin Templeton and surrendered her dog to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue after the video clip showed her dragging it by a neck harness, triggering accusations on social media of animal cruelty #fireAmyCooper.

On social media, Amy Cooper is referred to as Karen — the social media shorthand for entitled white women who call the cops on Black people over trivial things.

Apparently, it hasn’t been a day in the park for women whose real names are Karen.

Steve Liesman, a senior economics reporter for CNBC, sent out a tweet that has since been removed asking Black America to stop calling white women Karen because he’s married to one.

“I can’t be the first to say this but my wife is named Karen and she’s a wonderful woman. I know a lot of terrific women named Karen and i have to imagine the coopting of the name is pretty hurtful. Can we please just stop now,” Liesman tweeted.

Calling the cops, usually on Black people, “is a calling card of a host of sub-Karens,” Suzy Weiss wrote for New York Post. One example is “Pool Patrol Paula,” who assaulted a Black 15-year-old at a community pool in South Carolina. Another is “Dog Park Debbie,” who called the police when a man’s dog humped her dog at the park. A third is #PermitPatty, caught on camera threatening to call the police on an 8-year-old Black girl selling water bottles without a permit.

Twitter users responded to Central Park Karen #Karen by sharing thoughts and experiences about run-ins of their own:

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin

Part 2. J Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.

“Hey #Karen, when you play stupid games you win stupid prizes.#AmyCooper should be arrested for that call.#CentralParkKaren”.

“11 ys ago, my son & 3 life time friends got loud on basketball court #karen called police stating “there is a race riot” as they left the court, police stopped them occupants: 2 whites, 1 asian, 1 black 6 police cars”.

“The weaponizing of White fragility, as well as 911 itself, is not a game,” Temple University Prof. Marc Lamont Hill Tweeted. “It can lead to Black death. Sometimes ‘Karen’ is indifferent to this truth. At other times, like this, it appears quite intentional. This is terrifying.”

“Calling 911 and knowingly making false statements to get black people killed should be a crime. I’m also disturbed by comments of folks who are more concerned about the dog than the brother who she tried to get murdered. #KarenStrikesAgain #Karen”.

Hey #Karen, when you play stupid games you win stupid prizes.#AmyCooper should be arrested for that call.#CentralParkKarenhttps://t.co/I2zuPG4coL via @nypmetro — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) May 26, 2020

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

Calling 911 and knowingly making false statements to get black people killed should be a crime. I’m also disturbed by comments of folks who are more concerned about the dog than the brother who she tried to get murdered. #KarenStrikesAgain #Karen — Renee (@ReneeRevelation) May 26, 2020

Watch this white woman is on this Black man to 911. The weaponizing of White fragility, as well as 911 itself, is not a game. It can lead to Black death. Sometimes “Karen” is indifferent to this truth. At other times, like this, it appears quite intentional. This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/BDHlWpnyiO — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 25, 2020

Sorry Karens … but even the cops are getting tired of your entitled shannanigans. A few weeks ago I complained about officers gently removing a #Karen from a park and it’s about time that they get the same kind of treatment POC’s get w/out the warnings.



pic.twitter.com/gVNhsLEy75 — Jaime Ponce 🧢 ☂ (@TheRealJaimeP) May 22, 2020

Hell hath no fury like a white person mildly inconvenienced — Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) May 4, 2020