Demand For Reparations Scholarship Heats Up, Dr. Sandy Darity’s Book Sells Out On Amazon. Here’s Where You Can Find Books

Written by Ann Brown

As demand for reparations scholarship heats up, Dr. Sandy Darity’s book sells out on Amazon. Here’s where you can find books. Photo credit: https://www.minneapolisfed.org/article/2019/interview-with-william-a-darity-jr

The rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the police murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks have more and more people discussing reparations. Interested folks are turning to the works of longtime reparations activist Prof. William “Sandy” Darity. So much so his book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations For Black Americans In The Twenty-First Century” temporarily sold out on Amazon.

One eager reader, The Political Guy @__treyslay, tweeted, “So I started a book club with #FHTE @SandyDarity WELL compiled book on reparations.!! Child the book sold out on Amazon.!!!! Great job Dr Darity.!!!”

The book now appears to be back in stock on Amazon. Published by the University of North Carolina Press in March 2020, “From Here to Equality” explores how racism and discrimination have thwarted economic opportunity for African Americans.

Darity writes about historic missed opportunities that could have been altered dramatically the trajectory of racial inequality that persists today in the form of housing discrimination, unequal education, police brutality, mass incarceration, employment discrimination, and massive wealth and opportunity gaps. “For every dollar the average white household holds in wealth, the average Back household possesses a mere 10 cents,” the book description reads.

“From Here to Equality” was co-written by A. Kirsten Mullen and is just one of Darity’s books on Black people and economics. He also wrote “Persistent Disparity: Race and Economic Inequality in the United States since 1945,” “The Black Underclass,” “The Loan Pushers: The Role of Commercial Banks in the International Debt Crisis,” and “Labor Economics: Problems in Analyzing Labor Markets.”

Darity and Mullen recently released a new report on reparations entitled “Resurrecting The Promise Of 40 Acres: The Imperative Of Reparations” that examines the need for reparations and looks at ways reparations can be paid.

You can find “From Here to Equality” at various Black-owned bookstores online such as Pyramid Books, as well as Google Books, Good Reads, the University of North Carolina Press website and Amazon.

