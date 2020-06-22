Shares Of African-American Focused Harlem Bank Go Parabolic, Up Over 853% on “Buying Black” and “Buy The Block” Optimism

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

As a result of a “Buying Black” frenzy, a Harlem bank that focuses on serving Black Americans saw an immense increase in the purchase of its stock shares. Photo by Taylor Grote on Unsplash

“Buying Black” is not a new concept, but the movement has been reinvigorated in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality after George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As a result, a Harlem bank that focuses on serving Black Americans saw an immense increase in the purchase of its stock shares.

Carver Federal Savings Bank’s shares jumped at least 853 percent, 100 times the three month daily average, reported Yahoo Finance via Bloomberg.

According to its website, Carver was “founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services.”

As Juneteenth – the holiday which commemorates the day the final slaves in Texas found out they were free in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation – approached, “Buying Black” and “Buy The Block” investments were at pitch. Optimists hope it will continue even after protests die down.

On Twitter, Carver thanked customers for their support and announced its branches were closing early to commemorate Juneteenth.

In honor of Juneteenth our branches will be closing early, at 3:00 pm. We encourage our customers to support Black and Latinx businesses online and in-person with proper social distancing. Thank you for choosing Carver and please remain safe. #Juneteenth #CelebrateFreedom #BLM pic.twitter.com/UB58mwVQdR — Carver Bank (@CarverBankNYC) June 18, 2020

HUGE trend in “buying black” right now and putting money into black owned businesses.



Examples: $UONE $BYFC https://t.co/Sfpb88cyMq — Top Gun Trader (@MaverickofWS) June 19, 2020