Hollywood Writer Jas Waters’ Cause of Death Revealed

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A day after learning the devastating news that Hollywood writer Jas Waters died at age 39, her cause of death has been revealed. Images: Twitter

A day after we learned the devastating news that Hollywood writer Jas Waters died at age 39, her cause of death has been revealed. Waters died of suicide by hanging, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

The news of Waters’ death was confirmed Wednesday by writers on “This Is Us” in a Twitter statement. Prior to the statement from the show’s official writers’ account, a friend identified as Sade Sellers confirmed Waters’ death on Twitter.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin

Part 2. J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in many cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

Also known as JasFly, Waters was celebrated for her profound writing and storytelling abilities. She worked heavily in hip-hop and on TV shows such as NBC’s “This Is Us” and Showtime’s “Kidding.”

She also worked on hit projects such as “What Men Want”, “Spiderman 1″ and “Spiderman 2”, “Hardball”, “Save The Last Dance”, MTV’s “Real World”, “Barbershop 1” and “Barbershop 2” and the NBC’s “ER,” according to her IMDB page.

In a 2018 interview with “Shadow And Act”, Waters said she always knew the trajectory of her life was destiny.

“I’m very audacious. This was always the plan for my life, even before I knew it,” Waters said. “A billion things had to conspire together for me to get here. Listen, I was raised in an old folks’ home. I never had a traditional life; I never had a safe, cookie-cutter, predictable, affirming life.”

Waters was vivacious and inspirational. Her manner of death urged people to remind others to check on their loved ones, no matter how well they seem.

In her last tweet three days ago, Waters wrote, “Some sh*t just changes you.”

This broke my heart. Such a talented and beautiful lady. We never know what people are going through. — Cicely C. Williams (@CCWilliams1908) June 12, 2020

Don’t forget to check on your friends. 😔 ❤️ RIP https://t.co/yV6m7IzIeN — Morgan (@thatssomorganx) June 12, 2020

Our people need us. Every day. That's doubly the case during this pandemic. May God bless Jasfly's soul and grant her peace wherever she goes next. https://t.co/sK9AtXsFAU — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) June 11, 2020

Wow never know what ppl going through even when they put out a strong public persona. — KXNGDXN (@TheRealKDON) June 12, 2020