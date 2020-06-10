Hollywood Producer And Writer Jas Waters Reportedly Passed Away, Friend Confirms On Twitter

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Hollywood producer, writer, director, former journalist and TV personality Jas Waters, also known as JasFly, has reportedly died, a friend confirmed on Twitter. Images: Twitter

Writer, director, author, former journalist and TV personality Jas Waters, also known as JasFly, has reportedly died.

There has been no official statement from her family yet, but a friend identified as Sade Sellers confirmed the news on Twitter. Sellers made it clear she does not speak for the family.

Just for clarification, I am not a spokesperson for Jas or her family. I just got confirmation in my DMs from people close to her.



I’m hurt man. She was really an inspiration to me. We share the same birthday. Man. — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) June 10, 2020

Reactions have already come in an outpouring of tributes on social media.

“I’m saddened by the news. She was a powerhouse and an inspiration to me. Rest well Jas… you will be missed,” wrote Twitter user Kim Alsup.

“I was really following Jasfly’s career watching everything she worked on, reading her words and listening to her talk about the process. Just learning from observing her journey, she really highlighted the path/process for young black screenwriters. RIP Jas Waters smh,” wrote another identified as user Chill Clinton.

Waters was known for her work in hip hop and on TV shows such as NBC’s “This Is Us” and Showtime’s “Kidding.” She also worked on hit projects such as “Spiderman 1″ and “Spiderman 2”, “Hardball”, “Save The Last Dance”, MTV’s “Real World”, “Barbershop 1” and “Barbershop 2” and the NBC’s “ER,” according to her IMDB page.

She was a mentor and inspiration to many who shared gems to succeeding in the writing business.

She was also an advocate for culture in writer’s rooms, where Black talent is majorly underrepresented. Waters prided herself on bringing the Black experience to TV.

In her last tweet two days ago, Waters wrote, “Some sh*t just changes you.”

This is a developing story.

Before I had done anything on-camera, @JasFly gave me my first gig. It was a spot for @RocNation .. I’ll never forget her patience and humor directing me: “Hey can you say those lines less seductively? Thanks”… A real G. — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 10, 2020

Today is going to tear me a part. I have so many @JasFly stories. I’ll share them when it feels right. She was the strongest woman I’ve ever met. I cherished our walks on the paramount lot. She is the reason I got to work on This Is Us. Think I’m going to go dark for a bit. 💔😔 — Will Landman (@WillTheLandMan) June 10, 2020

Nah, somebody tell me this news about @JasFly is fake. Nooooo. I’ve been following her for over 10 years all over social media and she’s amazing and inspirational. This ruined my day. Rest well in Heaven. 😞 — Ousmane. (@bsmoove) June 10, 2020

Interviewed Jas for EBONY in 2013. Such an inspo to me as a young Black woman journo wanting to carve my own unapologetic path just like she had. Rest in power💔



“I’m a non-conformist. Even as a kid if you told me to go left, I’m just going to go right."https://t.co/5ZOfoJg6FU — Patrice Peck #SupportBlackJournalists (@SpeakPatrice) June 10, 2020