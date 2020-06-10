Hollywood Producer And Writer Jas Waters Reportedly Passed Away, Friend Confirms On Twitter
Writer, director, author, former journalist and TV personality Jas Waters, also known as JasFly, has reportedly died.
There has been no official statement from her family yet, but a friend identified as Sade Sellers confirmed the news on Twitter. Sellers made it clear she does not speak for the family.
Reactions have already come in an outpouring of tributes on social media.
“I’m saddened by the news. She was a powerhouse and an inspiration to me. Rest well Jas… you will be missed,” wrote Twitter user Kim Alsup.
“I was really following Jasfly’s career watching everything she worked on, reading her words and listening to her talk about the process. Just learning from observing her journey, she really highlighted the path/process for young black screenwriters. RIP Jas Waters smh,” wrote another identified as user Chill Clinton.
Waters was known for her work in hip hop and on TV shows such as NBC’s “This Is Us” and Showtime’s “Kidding.” She also worked on hit projects such as “Spiderman 1″ and “Spiderman 2”, “Hardball”, “Save The Last Dance”, MTV’s “Real World”, “Barbershop 1” and “Barbershop 2” and the NBC’s “ER,” according to her IMDB page.
She was a mentor and inspiration to many who shared gems to succeeding in the writing business.
She was also an advocate for culture in writer’s rooms, where Black talent is majorly underrepresented. Waters prided herself on bringing the Black experience to TV.
In her last tweet two days ago, Waters wrote, “Some sh*t just changes you.”
This is a developing story.