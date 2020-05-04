Jamie Foxx Says Just Vote Democrat. Black Agenda-Focused Voters Go Off

Written by Ann Brown

Actor Jamie Foxx pushes against Diddy and says just vote Democrat. Black agenda-focused voters go off on Foxx’s stance. Jamie Foxx appears on stage to accept the spotlight actor award for his role in “Just Mercy” at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs set off a major debate when he recently told Naomi Campbell during an appearance on her Instagram Livestream show, “No Filter With Naomi,” that the Black vote shouldn’t come cheap, KBLX reported.

Black people should hold off voting Democrat until candidate Joe Biden addresses issues concerning the Black community, Diddy said. Actor Jamie Foxx does not agree with Diddy’s stance.

Foxx went to Instagram and posted his own voting advice. According to Foxx, Black people should just “vote Democrat.”

Here’s what Foxx said: “Vote democrat The amount of pressure that we put on our candidates are too much… There is no way out that anyone can live up to what we think should be a candidate because we want perfection… What I suggest is if we really want to change course it’s about getting behind the values, not the person…The other side won because they wanted legislation… Supreme Court justices etc. Look at the criteria the other candidate had that was Republican… The guy said ‘grab them by the u know what’ and got 97 percent of the Evangelical vote.”

Foxx was alluding to the Access Hollywood tape released in 2016 in which Trump said about women, “Grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything,” The Grio reported.

Foxx’s pushback at Diddy set off a firestorm of comments. Some were for Foxx’s point of view. One person tweeted, “I’m glad Jamie Foxx called Diddy on his bullshit.”

But others stood with Diddy and spoke out against Foxx. One Twitter user posted, “Jamie Fox is a slave on the democratic plantation. What has the democratic party done for Black people the past decade? The past 20 years? What has joe biden promised black people for our vote? @diddy is correct. Stop voting for free black people. No other group does.”

An #ADOS supporter tweeted, “No Black agenda. No vote.”

Nothing has changed in America for Black America, Diddy said. “In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are … Our vote is not for free … And I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”

Biden needs to have a Black agenda, said Dr. Ron Daniels, a community activist and former political science professor at CUNY’s York College.

Biden needs to take a stance on reparations and on policies that will address gross-disparities and inequalities exposed again by the coronavirus pandemic, Daniels wrote for Seattle Medium.

“’Our friend Joe’ needs a Black Agenda. And it cannot be the customary ‘stealth’ Agenda, consisting of policy preferences quietly whispered into the candidate’s ear for consideration…And, while the idea of selecting an African-American woman as his running mate is getting a lot of buzz and is definitely the right thing to do, it is not a substitute for a publicly articulated set of Black policy positions,” Daniels wrote. “‘Our friend Joe’ needs to say it loud, ‘I got a Black Agenda and I’m proud!'”

I’m glad Jamie Foxx called Diddy on his bullshit pic.twitter.com/LpVEZjDYTM — 5G Cellular Service Provider (@AD_Renaissance) April 29, 2020

Jamie Fox is a slave on the democratic plantation. What has the democratic party done for blacks people the past decade? The past 20 years? What has joe biden promised black people for our vote? @diddy is correct. Stop voting for free black people. No other group does — iwake up wavy, baby (@ToneGully) April 29, 2020