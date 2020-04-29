Diddy Threatens Biden: If You Don’t Show You’re Going To Improve The Lives of Black People, I’ll Hold The Vote Hostage

Written by Ann Brown

Diddy threatens Democratic candidate Biden: If you don’t show you’re going to improve the lives of Black people, I’ll hold the vote hostage. Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty at Wollman Rink in Central Park on May 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Democratic presidential candidate former VP Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020, after winning the South Carolina primary. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking the upcoming presidential election seriously and says he hopes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not taking the African-American vote for granted.

In an appearance on model icon Naomi Campbell’s new talk show, Diddy warned that the upcoming Black vote will not be “free,” Yahoo News reported.

Appearing on the 14th episode of Campbell’s Youtube series, “No Filter With Naomi,” Diddy wore a black T-shirt with the words “African” written across the front. On the show, he did not shy away from politics and the upcoming presidential election.

“The Black vote is not going to be for free,” Diddy said on a video posted on Twitter. “We’re going to have to see some promises. We’re going to have to understand what kind of deal we’re getting. What are we getting in return for our vote?

“Because nothing has changed in America for Black America. In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump.

“It’s whoever that’s going to take care of our community. Our vote is not for free.”

He added: “And I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”

Diddy also said he supports reparations for slavery.

This isn’t the first time Diddy has used his stature to talk politics. Over the years, he has been involved in the movements “Rock the Vote” and “Vote or Die.”

Campbell talked to Reuters about her new show. “I want people to be able to see we’re accessible, you know, to know a bit more about us,” she said.

Campbell’s chats, all conducted remotely, are 30 minutes long. “You get us relaxed at home, being able just to sit and just talk,” she said, according to PM News Nigeria.

THE BLACK VOTE WILL NOT BE FREE THIS YEAR. — Diddy (@Diddy) April 29, 2020