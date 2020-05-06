Michael Jordan Turned Down A 2-hour, $100M Appearance, His Agent Says

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Michael Jordan’s agent David Falk told WFAN Sports Radio his iconic client refused a nine-figure endorsement deal three years ago. In this photo, Jordan celebrates the Bulls’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago, June 14, 1992. The Bulls beat the Trail Blazers 97-93 to repeat as champions. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Michael Jordan is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) – and now more than ever his magnetism on and off the court is on full display. His GOAT status is so secure, the NBA legend turned down a two-hour appearance that would have paid him $100 million, his agent said.

Jordan’s agent David Falk told WFAN Sports Radio his iconic client refused a nine-figure endorsement deal three years ago.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million,” Falk said on WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” show. “All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal, and he turned it down.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

While he didn’t disclose who the offer came from, Falk said Jordan is very selective and his immense success has given him the freedom of choice.

“God bless him,” Falk said. “He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

With the airing of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, the reason Michael Jordan is widely known as the NBA’s GOAT has once again become a top subject in global pop culture.

It follows the living sports legend during his last championship season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98, reminding old fans, and schooling new ones, why everyone – including the late, great Kobe Bryant – wanted to “be like Mike.”

It ends its five week run on May 17.

This is the level of flex I’m talking about. 🙌 — NeroCross (@Nerocross1) May 1, 2020

So MJ won't do it for 100 million dollars for two hours…tell Jordan to call me if he needs a stuntwoman. I'll do it for a fraction of that amount. — Marjorie Desinor (@DesinorMarjorie) May 1, 2020

That's a Boss move — Born God (@KingBorn8) May 1, 2020