Michael Jordan Donating $3M-$4M Proceeds From ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary To Charity

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

NBA Legend Michael Jordan is flexing his charitable muscles once again by donating his portion of the proceeds from “The Last Dance” documentary series. In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, sishmiles at reporters in Chicago. Jordan is donating $7 million to at-risk communities in Charlotte to launch two medical clinics in troubled areas of the city. It’s the largest philanthropic donation ever by the former NBA champion. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

There’s a reason Michael Jordan is seen as the NBA’s greatest player of all time. Now MJ is flexing his charitable muscles once again by donating his portion of the proceeds from his documentary, “The Last Dance,” NBC Sports reported.

“$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes,” said Badenhausen Kurt Badenhausen in Forbes.

This isn’t the first time Jordan has made gracious contributions to help others. He has a long history of philanthropy.

Highlighting some of Jordan’s historical time with the Chicago Bulls, the documentary footage follows the team’s sixth and final championship season in 1997-98. The footage lay dormant for years. It was only released after Jordan agreed to it, according to NBC Sports.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he needed approval from Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who left it to Phil Jackson, who ultimately left it to Jordan, the report continued.

“Our agreement will be that neither one of us can use this footage without the other’s permission,” Silver told Jordan. “It will be kept — I mean literally it was physical film — as a separate part of our Secaucus [New Jersey] library. Our producers won’t have access to it. It will only be used with your permission,” Silver said, according to ESPN.

Originally slated for release in June, ESPN moved up the series’ release in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bleacher Report. The first two episodes averaged 6.1 million viewers.

