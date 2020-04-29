Scarface Is On Dialysis After Suffering Kidney Failure Due To COVID-19

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Hip-Hop legend Scarface revealed he is now on dialysis after suffering kidney failure as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus, reported Hip Hop DX. When Scarface tested positive for coronavirus, the 49-year-old Houston rapper said he’d been ill for about one month, although his COVID-19 was confirmed March 26. Scarface poses for a photo at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Atlanta Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Hip-Hop legend Scarface revealed he is now on dialysis after suffering kidney failure as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus, reported Hip Hop DX.

“I’m glad to be alive bruh. You know the first conversation we had, I relapsed. I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia in both longs and kidney failure in my house,” Scarface told his fellow group member Willie D on Willie’s namesake show. “When it all went back to sh*t again, I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital.”

“Can you see this? That’s my new lifeline,” the Houston native added, pointing to his dialysis port. “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s just taking all my blood out, then cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never, ever had kidney disease before COVID.”

The Geto Boy first informed fans of his positive coronavirus diagnosis on the same show March 26.

He said he was at home for three weeks before he returned to the hospital because he didn’t want to die in the hospital.

“That three weeks, that month that I did in my house was like hell bro. I couldn’t keep food down. I couldn’t get comfortable. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t stay woke and like I said I couldn’t breathe bro. I t was the worst time of my life because … I couldn’t do nothing,” Scarface said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Scarface said the doctors said they didn’t even understand how he survived, but he did. He said he was “blessed” and “resilient” – adding the experience has given him a new appreciation for his life.

“To be that close to death make you really realize, man I’m gon’ go live now,” Scarface said.

God got u Face — pencil of phayme (@pencilofphayme) April 26, 2020

Well this decade has been off to an amazing start….smh pic.twitter.com/XMYFnxbOMJ — C. Riggs (@criggs2630) April 26, 2020