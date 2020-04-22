Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Americans’ Views of China Increasingly Negative: Pew Research Center

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Americans are not feeling China even more amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the Pew Research Center. In this photo, elderlies are wearing face masks at a Bus stop in Macau, China in the surroundings of the public hospital. (RW). Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash

Americans are not feeling China even more amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the Pew Research Center. Negative views of the People’s Republic have increased with two-thirds of survey respondents reporting an unfavorable view of the country.

Pew said it is the most negative rating a country has ever received since it began collecting data on the subject in 2005.

Cybersecurity, deficits in trade and losing jobs to China are among the reasons for the declined view of the country.

There is more dislike for China among Republicans than Democrats, but unfavorable views have risen in both parties. Nearly 75 percent of Republicans and conservative leaning independents have adverse views of China, compared with approx. 60 percent of Democrats.

Older Americans are also more likely than younger Americans to have a disdain for China, but this year an unfavorable view of the superpower also increased among the younger demographic.

Views of Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached a new low among Americans, the report states. Nearly 71 percent of survey respondents don’t trust Ling to act with integrity and make the right decision concerning world affairs, according to the report.

China is seen by many as a threat to the U.S. and the disdain for it will likely continue to climb after the New York Times reported Chinese agents were deemed responsible for causing widespread panic in March by sending fake messages that The Trump Administration planned to lockdown America due to coronavirus threat.

With the U.S. and China both blaming each other for the pandemic – and an increasingly fraught relationship between the two global powers – the unfavorable views of China will likely persist.

