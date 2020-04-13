Africans Evicted From Their Homes In China Amid Rising Xenophobia And Coronavirus Fears

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Africans are being evicted from their homes in China amid rising xenophobia and coronavirus fears as new cases of COVID-19 emerge in China. Photo by Maatla Kebs from Pexels

Racism and xenophobia are on the rise in China, where thousands of Africans living in Guangzhou have been left homeless after being evicted due to fears that they could spread the coronavirus.

African ambassadors in China have written to the country’s foreign minister to address discrimination against Africans as China moves to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, according to Quartz.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which originated in China’s Wuhan City, has become a global pandemic — with more than 1.8 million global infections and 116,000 deaths reported. At least 3,341 of those deaths were in China.

Chinese state-owned media claim that the coronavirus outbreak is under control but imported cases from people traveling to China threaten a resurgence, SABC News reports.

It is this fear that appears to be fueling the xenophobic actions taken by some people in Guangzhou.

African Americans in the U.S. are more susceptible to COVID-19. All across the U.S., cities report that coronavirus is killing Black people in disproportionate numbers.

Africans have been evicted from their homes by landlords and turned away from hotels, despite many claiming to have no recent travel history or known contact with those infected with the coronavirus, AlJazeera reports.

There are estimated to be around 300,000 Africans, some being students, living in Guangzhou. In 2017, around 320,000 Africans entered or left China through Guangzhou, an industrial area where many foreigners buy goods to take back to their countries, according to Xinhua.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

CNN interviews with dozens of Africans living in the southern Chinese city confirm stories of prejudice.

A U.S. Embassy security alert published on April 11 said that Chinese “police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin,” according to AP News.

what's this in China again?



''Africans in Guangzhou are on edge, after many are left homeless amid rising xenophobia as China fights a second wave of coronavirus'' CNN



“police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin,” Bloomberg — Mannie Essien (@TheManMannie) April 13, 2020

The alleged mistreatment of #Africans in #Guangzhou is despicable. We condemn such acts in the strongest terms. #China must reciprocate the goodwill extended to its citizens living in Africa. We urge the Government of #PRC to ensure respect for the human dignity of every African. — Dr. Ismaila Ceesay (@ISMAILACEESAY) April 13, 2020

My Office invited the Chinese Amb to the AU,Mr Liu Yuxi, to express our extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Africans in #Guangzhou+called for immediate remedial measures in line with our excellent relations.The African Grp in #Beijing is also engaging with the govt pic.twitter.com/NEBStdOCeK — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) April 11, 2020