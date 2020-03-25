Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Wednesday 03.25 .2020

Detroit Entrepreneur Marlowe Stoudamire, 43, Dies After Getting COVID-19

A well-known Detroit community leader and businessman has died from COVID-19. Entrepreneur Marlowe Stoudamire, 43, died March 24 from coronavirus, according to the Henry Ford Health Systems.

Panthers Release Quarterback Cam Newton, The Team’s Former No. 1 Pick

Big NFL news. The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Cam Newton, the team’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 draft.

Deadly COVID-19 Virus Is Attacking Workers In 6 Amazon Warehouses: Can You Get It From A Package?

COVID-19 is a sticky virus, structurally endowed with a Darwinian superpower of being able to bond tightly to certain surfaces — especially skin but also plastic, fabric, wood and steel.

Slim Thug Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus: ‘Take This Stuff Seriously’

Slim Thug is the latest in a line of Black celebrities to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Houston rapper revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post Tuesday. He urged his fans and followers to take the disease seriously.

Wall Street Bankers And Trump Ignore Health Experts, Want To Restart Economy Before Easter

Leading U.S. bank executives met two weeks ago with President Donald Trump at the White House, telling him they are strongly capitalized and prepared to help small businesses and American consumers weather the coronavirus outbreak.