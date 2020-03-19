Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Thursday 03.19 .2020

Bernie Sanders Surrogate Ja’Mal Green Says Bernie Didn’t Go Hard Enough For The Black Vote

Black Lives Matter activist Ja’Mal Green, a Bernie Sanders surrogate, says Sanders didn’t go after the Black vote hard enough.

Maxine Waters Helicopter Money Proposal: $2K A Month And Suspend Credit Card, Rent, Student Loans, Mortgages, Auto Loans And Utilities

As lawmaker after lawmaker offers debt relief proposals for Americans, Rep. Maxine Waters has unveiled her own.

ATL Rolls Out COVID-19 Curfew In Fulton County

South Fulton, a large city outside Atlanta in Fulton county, has issued a COVID-19 curfew — a first in Georgia related to coronavirus — for its businesses and 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 Crisis: Casino Operator MGM Lays Off 70,000 Employees And Is Seeking Bailout From Feds

MGM Resorts International survived the 2008 financial crisis and a murderous gunman who killed 58 concert-goers in 2017 but now the biggest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip is asking U.S. taxpayers to bail it out.

Coronavirus Is Spreading In At Least 30 African Countries

At least 30 African countries have reported cases of the coronavirus as the disease that has shaken developed economies, including the U.S. and China, continues to spread across the world’s poorest continent.