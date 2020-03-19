ATL Rolls Out COVID-19 Curfew In Fulton County

Written by Ann Brown

ATL rolls out COVID-19 curfew in Fulton County. Fulton County, which is home to 15 cities including Georgia’s capital, Atlanta, had 49 positive cases of the coronavirus as of March 18 — the most of any county in Georgia. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

South Fulton, a large city outside Atlanta in Fulton county, has issued a COVID-19 curfew — a first in Georgia related to coronavirus — for its businesses and 100,000 residents.

The South Fulton City Council approved the curfew effective immediately and until further notice. Under the curfew, no one can leave their home between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., unless for work or medical purposes.

“All nonessential businesses, outside of medical and pharmaceutical establishments, have been ordered to close in-door public access by 9 p.m. as well,” Fox News reported.

Gatherings of 10 or more people are banned.

“I know some people are angry,” Mayor Bill Edwards told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday, “but I’d rather you be inconvenienced and angry than sick.”

Five South Fulton council members who might have been exposed to coronavirus have put themselves under self-quarantine. There were only two council members physically present for the vote, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“We are not afraid to be a leader in the state,” South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said. “We have to look to protect our most vulnerable communities which is our elderly communities.

“For right now, we are not anticipating any arrests surrounding this issue. If repeated violations do occur, we would look at the possibility of issuing citations.”

Other counties in Atlanta such as Brookhaven, East Point, Douglas, and Gwinnett have declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also declared a state of emergency for Georgia’s capital, limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp put into effect a public health state of emergency after the state reported 64 confirmed cases of the virus — since increased to nearly 200.

#BREAKING To prevent the #coronavirus, @COSFGA implements a nightly curfew, 9PM to 7AM, excluding medical, emergency, and essential city personnel. Public gatherings also limited to 10 people. Businesses, except for medical and pharmaceutical, must close by 9PM. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/CDWJq5Dc6J — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 18, 2020