Georgia’s Film And TV Industry, Tyler Perry Put Major Productions On Hold As Coronavirus Sweeps Through

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

69 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Tyler Perry “has shut down all production on his original programming for films and TV shows for networks including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nickelodeon and BET,” according to 11Alive. In this Feb. 24, 2019 AP file photo, Tyler Perry arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Less than a day after the family of a slain single mother of four launched a fundraising appeal, Perry has lent his support. News outlets report Perry offered to take care of the family’s rent to stave off eviction, arrange for 45-year-old Tynesha Evans’ body to be flown to Wisconsin for burial and cover her 18-year-old daughter’s tuition at Spelman College so she doesn’t have to drop out.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on Georgia’s film and TV industry, including Atlanta-based entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

Content giants Disney, Netflix and MGM studios have all stopped production on blockbuster projects filmed in Georgia, reported MSN. This includes some of their respective top shows like “Stranger Things,” “Atlanta,” and “The Walking Dead,” reported Variety.

As owner of the massive Tyler Perry Studios, Perry “has shut down all production on his original programming for films and TV shows for networks including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nickelodeon and BET,” according to 11Alive.

Arguably the arbiter of the Hollywood of the South, Perry made history last year with the grand opening of his studio on former confederate army base Fort McPherson.

Since then, it has been used in the filming some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, including the highly anticipated third installment in the Bad Boys series, “Bad Boys For Life.”

Perry’s decision to halt filming was confirmed to 11Alive by one of his studio reps. Despite this, the “Young Dylan” director is staying hopeful and encouraging others to pray and seek God during this time.

In a post on Instagram, Perry posted a photo of Yolanda Adams’ song, “This Too Shall Pass,” along with a long heartfelt message.

“Been listening to this song over and over to encourage myself, to stay positive, and to remember that this is all in God’s hands and that this too shall pass. But until then, we’ve got to take it seriously,” Perry wrote.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

In effort to find meaning in the coronavirus crisis, Perry said the pandemic might be here to “stop all the hate and rhetoric” and “remind us that we should be looking out for each other rather than using every bit of hate speech to divide us.” He continued, surmising it may have come “to remind us of our humanity” and “humble us.”

He encouraged people to pray, not panic, adding: “Who knows what the reason is, but whatever it is, I would love to see a lot more prayer and a lot less panic. A lot less finger pointing and a lot less judgement. What I would love to see is us being one nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE!!”

The production halt comes shortly after Perry said he wanted to purchase 20 more acres of Fort McPherson to create an entertainment district.

“I would love to go in and buy those 20 acres and build a 3,000-seat theater,” Perry said in an interview. “There could be three or four restaurants and an alley of about 10 small theater houses and dinner theaters – from 50 seats to 350 seats.”