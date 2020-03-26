10 Professional Athletes Confirmed To Have Deadly COVID-19 Virus

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Here are 10 professional athletes who are confirmed to have contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus, including NBA stars and soccer players in Europe. Rudy Gobert of France reacts during their semifinals match against Argentina for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019. Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected the sports world in a very significant way, leading to multiple cancellations of events and season delays.

A number of athletes and other personnel in the sports industry have tested positive for COVID-19.

Below are 10 professional athletes and coaches confirmed to have the virus.

1. Kevin Durant

Durant, one of the biggest stars in the NBA, is one of the Nets players that tested positive for the coronavirus. Durant used his platform as an athlete to spread awareness of the virus and the need to self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told his fans in an interview with The Athletic.

NBA star Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus.



Durant said in a statement that he was feeling fine and urged the public to "be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine." https://t.co/A64BQL9rUr pic.twitter.com/ZZEFCXGV4C — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2020

2. Blaise Matuidi

Italian soccer club Juventus has seen a few of its players test positive for coronavirus. One of those is French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who has been in self-quarantine since March 11, CBS Sports reports. Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries around the world, with more than 70,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases in the country.

3. Marcus Smart

Boston Celtic guard Marcus Smart announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus early in March in a tweet after the Celtics released a statement saying that one of their players had contracted the virus. Smart said that he had been in isolation since being tested and insisted that the virus should be taken seriously.

4. Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz center was the first player in the NBA to get the virus. At a press conference prior to him testing positive, the player was seen jokingly touching the microphones of journalists in attendance. He said that he wishes that he had taken the virus more seriously. His positive results had a great effect on basketball because soon after, the NBA suspended its season for 30 days.

The day Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and 58 others connected to the team got same-day results coronavirus tests, a female paramedic lay in a Tulsa hospital a little more than 100 miles away, unable to get tested. @BenGolliver and I show the have and have-nots https://t.co/fD5IO1q2Wq — Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) March 19, 2020

5. Donovan Mitchell

A day after the NBA said that they were suspending the season until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mitchell confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus on an Instagram post.

6. Sean Payton

NFL coach Sean Payton told ESPN of his condition on March 19. The 56-year old Saints coach was the first known NFL figure to test positive for the virus. It was not clear when or how he contracted COVID-19.

7. Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood was the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. Wood played against Gobert and Donovan Mitchell when the Pistons took on the Utah Jazz earlier in March. That could have been when Wood contracted the virus. Wood’s agent says that he has fully recovered.

Christian Wood is fully recovered from the coronavirus, according to his agent. pic.twitter.com/TkuqTPTJ2t — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) March 25, 2020

8. Callum Hudson-Odoi

On March 13, it was announced that Hudson-Odoi, a Chelsea soccer player in England, had tested positive for the virus. The London-based team recently reported that Callum was feeling better and that he was back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required. He is training at home to build and maintain his fitness.

9. Eliaquim Mangala

Eliaquim Mangala, a French soccer player for Spanish club Valencia, admits he was in denial when he first heard that he had contracted COVID-19 in March. Mangala is one of six players in the Valencia team with the virus, according to Goal. He has been self-isolating to recover without spreading the virus.

10. Marouane Fellaini

Ex-Belgium soccer star and Shandong Luneng Taishan midfielder Marouane Fellaini is the first coronavirus case in the Chinese Super League. “Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention,” wrote Fellaini on Twitter. He added that he was following the treatment and urged everyone to stay safe at home.

Coronavirus updates: NBA players, Sean Payton, other sports figures who tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/wZtwosyB6S — Matt Lewis (@mattlewis666) March 21, 2020