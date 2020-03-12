Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Is 2nd NBA player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Written by Dana Sanchez

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus after Jazz center Rudy Gobert came down with it. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Salt Lake City’s NBA team, the Jazz, was tested for the virus after Rudy Gobert tested positive for it, Deseret News reported.

Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

On Wednesday night, the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were set to play in Oklahoma. The players and refs were taken off the court and later the game was canceled, Draft Kings Nation reported. The players on both teams were quarantined. Soon after, the NBA decided to suspend play indefinitely.

In all, 58 people were tested, according to The Athletic.

Gobert was not in the arena in Oklahoma City prior to the game and his test result was reported shortly before the game was set to begin, the NBA said. Once the positive test was known, players were quarantined to both locker rooms to await medical testing, Yahoo Sports reported.

“Gobert’s positive test came after he made light of the virus during a news conference earlier in the week,” according to Yahoo Sports. “ESPN is reporting that Jazz players believed Gobert had been careless in the locker room and even touched the belongings of other players, much like he did with microphones and recorders at his Monday press conference.”

