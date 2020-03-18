Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Wednesday 03.18 .2020

Don’t Expect The Coronavirus Epidemic In The U.S. To Bring Down President Trump

The Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely condemned by health experts.

Leaked: 100-Page Federal Plan Says Deadly COVID-19 Virus Could Last 18 Months With Widespread Shortages

President Donald Trump has stepped up efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus after weeks of trying to diminish the seriousness of the pandemic.

Ilhan Omar Proposes Helicopter Money Bailout: $1000 For Adults And $500 For Children

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase and more of America’s workforce is furloughed, some lawmakers are looking at ways to help financially stressed citizens.

Michael Eric Dyson Tap Dances, Says Biden Can Be Vehicle For Revolution But Biden Says Everything Will Stay Same

Georgetown University professor and author Michael Eric Dyson seems to be putting all his trust in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s ability to start a revolution that will help Black people.

Deadly COVID-19 Virus Is Creepin’ At Howard, Graduation Ceremony Cancelled

The renowned HBCU’s President Wayne A.I. Frederick announced the news via a statement that is posted on the university’s website. The positive patient visited the campus on March 7 for the school’s Charter Day Dinner, according to the statement.