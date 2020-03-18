Michael Eric Dyson Tap Dances, Says Biden Can Be Vehicle For Revolution But Biden Says Everything Will Stay Same

Written by Ann Brown

Michael Eric Dyson tap dances, says Biden can be the vehicle for revolution. Biden, however, says everything will stay the same if he is elected. Michael Eric Dyson speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Georgetown University professor and author Michael Eric Dyson seems to be putting all his trust in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Biden’s ability to start a revolution that will help Black people.

Biden, however, seems to be saying that if he’s elected, things will stay the same for the rich in America.

Dyson explained why he feels Biden will be best to lead the country in an interview with Democracy Now. Biden is capable of mobilizing “the energy for social revolution and transformation that Bernie Sanders has supplied”, Dyson said. Some people think that “Joe Biden might be a greater vehicle” than Bernie Sanders, Dyson said.

Dyson wrote the foreword for the book “Barack and Joe: The Making of an Extraordinary Partnership” by Steven Levingston.

“Joe Biden has been trusted by the very people who have been the victims of white supremacy, social injustice, and economic inequality in America,” Dyson said

Meanwhile, the former vice president is talking down the idea of revolution.

“We have problems we have to solve now. What’s the revolution going to do? Disrupt everything,” Biden said when asked about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All health care plan during the 11th Democratic debate, Axios reported.

And closing the racial wealth gap? If Biden is elected, that could be all but forgotten.

Not long ago, Biden told his rich donors, “Nothing would fundamentally change” if he’s elected. He added, “no one’s standard of living will change.”

The former vice president said this at a high-dollar New York fundraiser at the Carlyle Hotel. He assured his doors he would not “demonize” the rich, Bloomberg News reported.

Biden went on to say that the rich should not be blamed for income inequality, pleading to the donors, “I need you very badly.”

“I hope if I win this nomination, I won’t let you down. I promise you,” he added.

Shortly afterwards, he appeared at the Poor People’s Campaign Presidential Forum in Washington, where he said that poverty was “the one thing that can bring this country down.” He listed several new programs to help the poor that he said he would fund if elected, Salon reported.

“We have all the money we need to do it,” he said.



Joe Biden & Barack Obama told you handkerchief-heads multiple times they are not about anything revolutionary. You are preaching a dirty political religion, grafted to fit your careerism. https://t.co/ycQvio4brn — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) March 17, 2020