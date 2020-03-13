Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Friday 03.13 .2020

10 Times MAGA White House Lied About The Deadly COVID-19

It would be an understatement to say Donald Trump and his White House have been sending mixed messages about the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. On Twitter and beyond, Trump has misinformed the public about the coronavirus at a time of crisis when leadership is desperately needed.

Despite Confession Of Co-Deadly COVID-19 Virus Likely To Hit Black Workers Hard, Alabama Inmate Nathaniel Woods Executed

COVID-19 is affecting businesses and workers worldwide, but low-income and low-wage earners will likely be affected the most from the economic impact of coronavirus. Why? Because workers in industries such as travel, leisure, and hospitality have the lowest access to sick leave.

Soulja Boy Pivots From Selling Electronics To Cleaning Products. Sales Have Tripled

The “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” rapper invested in The Soap Shop, along with manager M.I.A.M.I Mike, according to XXL. In an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Soulja Boy spoke about his latest venture.

Fed Starts ‘QE To The Max’ To Fight Financial Collapse, Will Provide $1.5T In Liquidity As Corporations Max Out Credit Lines

In the space of two days during this week’s coronavirus stock chaos, the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced that it was 1. Increasing the amount of cash it was pumping into the market daily from $100 billion to $150 billion. 2. Increasing the $150 billion number to $175 billion, and 3. Adding $1.5 trillion to the market in repo injections.

The Liquidity Crisis Will Drive Monetary Stimulus, Which Will Force The Adoption Of Sound Money Properties

We are watching history unfold. There will be books written about the events that are transpiring in financial markets right now. Every day feels like a month. Fear and panic are dominating the minds of most people. As I wrote earlier this week though, like most things in life — this too shall pass.