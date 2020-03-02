Oprah Winfrey Critics Laugh At Fall On Stage, Claim It’s ‘Coon Karma’

Written by Ann Brown

Oprah Winfrey recently took a tumble on stage while giving a talk. Oprah was at the Forum arena in L.A. as part of her 2020 Vision speaking tour. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour at Chase Center on February 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

She said, "Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times." And then she said, "Wrong shoes!"

She said, “Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.” And then she said, “Wrong shoes!”

She went barefoot until someone bought out some other shoes for her to wear.

After her fall and the end of the discussion, Winfrey told fans that she’s doing well and “only a little sore.”

“Sunday reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme,” Winfrey, 66, posted on Instagram. “But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.”

There was also a photo of her leg propped up and wearing a Game Ready knee sleeve, $400 to $3,000 treatment used by top athletes combines ice therapy with compression therapy, according to the New York Post.

Winfrey critics are saying the incident was karma, following her selective attacks on Black celebrity men such as Russell Simmons, Michael Jackson, for example, while saying nothing for her white friends like Harvey Weinstein. Not long ago, Oprah canceled production on a #MeToo documentary about Russell Simmons, citing creative differences.

Rap mogul 50 Cent even went to social media to say it was Michael Jackson’s ghost who tripped Winfrey on stage.



So Oprah had a bit of coon Karma. Got hit with an episode of M.S. (mammy sclerosis.) Her and Gale been capitalizing on tripping other people up. Now she's the headline of the news. Don't think it ain't Ogun.https://t.co/kENMjLRkvW — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) March 1, 2020

I just had to make a gif of Oprah's fall for an article I wrote for @MJJForumUSA, but I thought I'd share it here, too. Oprah's fall on an endless loop for everyone's viewing pleasure. #OprahFalls #Karma #MJ2020 pic.twitter.com/pebzkeKZk9 — Jamie (@JamieBergen1) March 2, 2020

Your fall is just the start of your karma!🐍 pic.twitter.com/G9mchkB0nG — JayJay (@JayJay91341991) March 1, 2020