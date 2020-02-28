After Kobe Bryant Attack Interview, Gayle King Blasted Again For ‘Train Wreck’ Debate

Written by Ann Brown

Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell co-hosted 10th Democratic presidential primary debate and it has been called a “train wreck.” Gayle King, left, and Norah O’Donnell, right, attend the Matrix Awards at the Sheraton New York Times Square on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Things just seem to be going from bad to worse for journalist Gayle King. First was the interview she did with basketball icon Lisa Leslie where she brought up an old sexual abuse allegation against Kobe Bryant that outraged many. Now she and Norah O’Donnell co-hosted 10th Democratic presidential primary debate and it has been called a “train wreck.”

The debate was sponsored by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and was held at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

O’Donnell and King’s performance was called dismal.

As one person tweeted: “[Gayle King] and O’Donnell act like they’re running an entertainment show instead of a Presidential debate in a country sliding into fascism while the President is stealing our money.”

A source said, “There has been a lot of finger-pointing going on. There were issues with the teleprompter and the cues.” Another said, “It was a glimpse into the dynamic between Gayle and Norah.” A third source added, “This debate really got out of control because there were too many cooks in the kitchen. Everybody had their own producers. It was a total train wreck with too many egos. Nobody was in full control.”

One source added that CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told the news division “they should all be proud of their work on the debate, and that it was the candidates who were really fired up,” Page Six reported.

Another debate source also blamed the candidates, saying, “Tom Perez at the DNC has to rein in the candidates. It was a disgrace. It was like ‘Saturday Night Live’ on steroids.”

CBS reps didn’t respond to requests for comment.

