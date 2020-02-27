Don’t Worry Beard Gang: The CDC Is Not Telling Men To Shave Their Beards To Avoid The Coronavirus

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

77 SHARES Share Tweet Share

The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) is not recommending men shave their beards to protect against the coronavirus, despite reports to the contrary. Photo by Alex Mihai C on Unsplash.

There have been reports the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recommend men shave their beards to protect against the coronavirus. However, the infographic being circulated pre-dates the deadly outbreak, according to Science Alert.

The CDC infographic shows a series of different beard styles ranging from clean shaven and stubble to goatees and full beards. It shows which ones are compatible with the N95 respirator masks hospitals use to block 95 percent of airborne particles and which ones are not.

As a result, several outlets have alarmed members of the beard gang by saying the CDC says they should do away with their beloved facial hair. Yet the infographic was created in 2017, not in response to the coronavirus.

While Kron4 reported health officials said certain “types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly,” Science Alert reiterated words the CDC posted on its website stating it “does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses,” including the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19).

RELATED: Why Black America Should Consider Buying Surgical Masks For Coronavirus Now

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Science Alert also reported to be most effective, respirator masks need to be “fit-tested.” It detailed other ways people can be diligent in protecting themselves from the coronavirus outbreak.

“Since respiratory viruses typically spread among close contacts, the current advice is mostly standard stuff, and basically the same thing we are told every flu season: avoid sick people, stay at home if you are sick, avoid touching your eyes or nose, and cover your coughs and sneezes, ideally with a tissue,” Science Alert wrote.

#CDC is NOT suggesting you shave your beard. Disheartening so many media organizations are irresponsibly sharing. Some beards may interfere with respirators; this is about workplace safety. CDC does NOT recommend use for #COVID19 outside that context.https://t.co/zlA0oyA58C — Derrick Matthews (@TwoRsinDerrick) February 27, 2020

You people are a joke https://t.co/TNWGmcYQ8h



This is 3 years old!!!! It’s not about wearing masks in public. It’s about what to wear in WORKPLACE when you are involved in areas that require it. #morefakenews — Sean (@SeanDP3West) February 27, 2020