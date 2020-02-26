Why Black America Should Consider Buying Surgical Masks For Coronavirus Now

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Anyone planning to buy face masks to combat the coronavirus should purchase them now if they can because they are selling out across the country. Photo by Oladimeji Odunsi on Unsplash

Anyone planning to buy face masks to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus should purchase them now if they can. Yesterday, an official from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention warned it is only a matter of time before the deadly disease makes it to the United States, reported The Washington Post.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States. It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

There have also been spikes in cases in Europe, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Brazil also reported a case, making it the first one in Latin America, according to the Post.

Because of this, hospitals and retailers alike are running out of face masks. While people are purchasing other types of face masks, the N95 masks and surgical face masks are the ones hospitals and other medical facilities use.

RELATED: From Antibiotics To iPhones: Why Coronavirus Could Cause A Supply Chain ‘Shock’

According to CNET, while surgical masks “keep out the liquid of another infected person’s sneeze or cough from entering your mouth or nose,” they are not effective at blocking airborne illnesses. The N95 respirator masks are the ones “which filter out 95 percent of all airborne particles,” the Post reported.

According to the New York Post, U.S. health officials asked Congress for $2.5 billion to buy 270 million more masks, the amount the say they will need to combat the outbreak.

Actress Busy Phillips said she went to three different pharmacies to try and buy a face mask, but they were all sold out in an Instagram post. The masks are also trending as a best-selling item on Amazon and Walmart is sold out of them online.

Despite the demand for the masks, some experts say wearing them may not be effective in preventing people from becoming infected with the disease.

On its webpage that addresses the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, it states the “CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19,” reads the statement. “You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A face mask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

The CDC does believe wearing a N95 mask may help prevent the spread of the epidemic if worn by those who are already infected.

Dr. Robert Amler is Dean of New York Medical College’s School of Health Sciences and former chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He echoed the CDC’s words about the masks.

“Face masks, like those used in surgery, are not designed to protect people who wear them, but instead keep their own droplets, when they cough or [spit], from landing on others,” Amler told Shape.

Amler added they recommend people “wash hands frequently and … avoid close contact with people who are coughing” to fight against contracting the virus.