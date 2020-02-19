Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Wednesday 02.19 .2020

Man Charged With Kidnapping Woman, Forcing Her To Watch ‘Roots’

Robert Lee Noye, who is Black, allegedly kidnapped a woman of unspecified race and forced her to watch the groundbreaking 1977 TV miniseries “Roots” so that she might “understand her racism.”

Oakland Is 1st Major California City To Ban Criminal Background Checks On Renters

In effort to address its massive homeless problem, Oakland has banned landlords from rejecting renters based on their criminal histories. The California city recently voted unanimously to outlaw mandatory background checks, becoming the first city to do so, reported CNN.

1st Known Black-Owned Bourbon Distillery In Kentucky Coming To Downtown Lexington

The first Black-owned bourbon distillery in Kentucky — Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co., founded by Sean and Tia Edwards — plans to expand to downtown Lexington with a 34,000 square-foot distillery.

From Antibiotics To iPhones: Why Coronavirus Could Cause A Supply Chain ‘Shock’

Protective supplies such as surgical masks are becoming a scarce commodity and health officials are warning that U.S. need is going to outstrip what the world can supply as the coronavirus outbreak grows.

Director Boots Riley Endorses Bernie Sanders, Explains Why He Will Vote For The First Time

The director of the critically acclaimed film “Sorry to Bother You,” which he also wrote, tweeted: “I have never voted for a candidate in my life. But I will be voting for Bernie Sanders in the democratic primary and the general election. If I’m doing that, there are probably tens of millions in that same position.”