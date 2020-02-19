Man Charged With Kidnapping Woman, Forcing Her To Watch ‘Roots’

Written by Ann Brown

“Roots” used as a tool to combat racism? A man in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, believes so.

Robert Lee Noye, who is Black, allegedly kidnapped a woman of unspecified race and forced her to watch the groundbreaking 1977 TV miniseries “Roots” so that she might “understand her racism.”

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Noye, 52, was arrested for abducting an unnamed woman and holding her captive at a Cedar Rapids residence, where she was forced to watch the nine-hour ABC miniseries “so she could better understand her racism,” according to a criminal complaint.

Noye ordered that she “remain seated and watch the movie with him or he would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” read the complaint.

“Based on Alex Haley’s acclaimed book “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” the TV adaptation chronicles the author’s ancestry beginning with Kunta Kinte, a young Gambian warrior in the 1700s who was kidnapped and sold into slavery,” The New York Post reported.

Noye, known as “the Black guy in town,” is charged with first-degree harassment and false imprisonment.

No feedback on what his hostage thought of “Roots.”

