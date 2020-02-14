Sudan Agrees To Hand Over Former President Omar al-Bashir To International Criminal Court

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

Former Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir is accused of war crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003 that led to the deaths of 300,000 people. In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Image: AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File

Former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir is set to face genocide and war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court after the country’s leadership agreed to hand the deposed leader over.

Al-Bashir is accused of crimes against humanity in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003 that led to the deaths of 300,000 people, according to AlJazeera.

Peace negotiations with rebels in Darfur led to the decision to hand the former president over to The Hague-based court.

Three others from Sudan charged by the International Criminal Court are also expected to stand trial.

There is no guarantee, however, that al-Bashir and the others will be handed over as promised. The Sudanese generals may renege on the deal, according to the BBC.

Al-Bashir is facing three counts of genocide, five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes perpetrated during his 30-year rule over Sudan, TheEconomist reports.

He has been on the ICC’s wanted list for more than a decade.

In April 2019, the dictator was unseated as Sudan president by the military following four months of protests by the Sudanese people.

The U.S. under the Trump administration is considering removing Sudan from the U.S. blacklist if the country makes payment of reparations for victims of terrorism a priority.

Sudanese foreign minister Asma Mohamed Abdalla met with David Hale, the number three official at the U.S. State Department, in Washington in mid-January.

Sudan has been in the list of countries that the U.S. considers supporters of terrorism since it granted a safe haven for Osama bin Laden in 1993.