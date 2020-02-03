U.S. Presses Sudan For Reparations To Terror Victims

The U.S. is considering removing Sudan from a terrorism blacklist that it has been on since it granted a safe haven for Osama bin Laden in 1993. President Donald J. Trump, right, meets with the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Sudan Asma Mohamed Abdalla, left, and the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, center, in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/Flickr

The U.S. under the Trump administration is considering removing Sudan from the U.S. blacklist if the country makes payment of reparations for victims of terrorism a priority.

Reparations are defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary as compensation in money or materials payable by a defeated country for damages to or expenditures sustained by another country as a result of hostilities with the defeated country.

Sudanese foreign minister Asma Mohamed Abdalla met with David Hale, the number three official at the U.S. State Department, in Washington in mid-January.

Sudan has been in the list of countries that the U.S., considers supporters of terrorism since it granted a safe haven for Osama bin Laden in 1993.

The removal of Sudan from the list could happen sooner than expected following the overthrow of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The emergence of a transitional government supported by Washington is very important to Sudan officials who consider winning Washington’s blessing important for economic growth.

U.S. judges have said that Sudan is effectively to blame for attacks against the American embassies in Tanzania and Kenya carried out by Al-Qaeda in 1998 and compensation would consist of financial reparations to families of people killed or injured during those attacks.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok said that progress was being made on the issue during his official visit to Washington in December.

