Former Obama Advisor Susan Rice Defends Gayle King, Says Her Elite Army Is Coming For Snoop Dogg

Written by Dana Sanchez

73 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Susan Rice built a reputation as a security advisor and diplomat, but it was more security than diplomacy when she sent out a tweet in defense of CBS anchor Gayle King, telling Snoop Dogg to “back the **** off”. Rice is pictured at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Susan Rice built a reputation as a security advisor and diplomat, but it was all security and no diplomacy when she sent out a tweet in defense of CBS anchor Gayle King, telling Snoop Dogg to “back the **** off”.

A former national security advisor to Barack Obama and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Rice ripped Snoop Dogg on Friday for criticizing King. King, 65, is co-anchor of “CBS This Morning”, and she recently mentioned the Kobe Bryant rape case in an interview.

King was interviewing WNBA basketball player Lisa Leslie at the time — a friend of the late basketball legend. “It’s been said that (Bryant’s) legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” King said to Leslie. “Is it complicated for you as a woman, as an WNBA player?”

Bryant was accused in 2003 of sexually assaulting a Colorado hotel worker. His accuser refused to testify against him in the alleged rape. The case was later settled and he was acquitted of rape charges, The Hill reported. Bryant later apologized, saying he thought the encounter was consensual and she did not. The Los Angeles Times estimated the out-of-court settlement to be to more than $2.5 million.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie replied. “I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That was just never the person that I know.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on Jan. 26 along with seven other people when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

#BlackTwitter This is Susan Rice's son. A Trump supporter. 😏 pic.twitter.com/FRhl4iUBbI — Belle femme noire (@WiseSkillfulOne) February 9, 2020

His death resulted in ongoing tributes to the NBA hero, with some of his supporters responding with anger and threats to people who spoke ill of the dead.

Snoop Dogg was furious that King asked Leslie the question.

“Gayle King, out of pocket for that shit. Way out of pocket,” Snoop said on a video tweet. “What do you gain from that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why are y’all attacking us? We’re your people. You ain’t coming at Harvey Weinstein asking those dumb ass questions. I get sick of y’all. I want to call you on it. How dare you try to tarnish my boy’s reputation. Respect the family and back off. before we come get you.”

Rice, 55, was all over the threat and responded with a warning of her own on Twitter: “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive,” Rice tweeted. “Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

King has received death threats, according to BFF Oprah Winfrey, who spoke during an appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“She is not doing well,” Winfrey said. “She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She is feeling very much attacked.”

Snoop later said he wasn’t threatening King.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

“When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family,” Snoop said on Instagram.

“Now with that being said, what do I look like, wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that … I don’t want no harm to come to her, and I didn’t threaten her. All I did was say, ‘Check it out. You out of pocket for what you doing, and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

John David Rice-Cameron, the son of Susan Rice, said in a 2018 interview with Populist Media that he was raised by parents who “believe extensively in debate and engaging the other side and exposing people to different viewpoints.”

Rice-Cameron was the president of the Stanford College Republicans.

Before the Gayle & Susan Rice controversies, I predicted there was going to be a nasty idealogical separation in Black America. We’re in the early innings. Rice just poured gasoline on the fire w/ the “army” threat on Snoop.



“Don’t get mad at me for telling you what I see.” https://t.co/54GFDdgzDX — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) February 9, 2020

This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

Shouldn’t this B***h be in jail for war crimes? These bedwenches are nothing but toxic and need to be ostracized and completely excommunicated from our community. pic.twitter.com/a93PAzTxtG — Yarima Karama (@yarimakarama) February 9, 2020

This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

Shouldn’t this B***h be in jail for war crimes? These bedwenches are nothing but toxic and need to be ostracized and completely excommunicated from our community. pic.twitter.com/a93PAzTxtG — Yarima Karama (@yarimakarama) February 9, 2020