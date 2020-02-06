50 Cent And Snoop Dogg Go After Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Comments

Written by Dana Sanchez

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

CBS News anchor Gayle King got heat from 50 Cent And Snoop Dogg for comments about Kobe Bryant in an interview with a friend of the late basketball legend. Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the world premiere of the Starz TV series “Power” final season at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Gayle King attends the Matrix Awards, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

CBS News anchor Gayle King got heat from 50 Cent And Snoop Dogg for comments she made about Kobe Bryant during an interview with a friend of the late basketball legend.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on Jan. 26 along with seven other people when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

During a CBS This Morning interview with WNBA basketball player Lisa Leslie, King asked about Bryant’s legacy and brought up Bryant’s 2003 rape charge. The criminal case against Bryant was dropped on Sept. 1, 2004, after the accuser declined to testify, USA Today reported. In August of that year, the woman filed a civil lawsuit, which was settled out of court on March 2, 2005.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” King told Leslie, who was friends with Bryant. “Is it complicated for you as a woman, as an WNBA player?”

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie replied. “I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That was just never the person that I know.”

On Twitter, King’s line of questioning was slammed.

Among King’s critics was 50 Cent. The TV producer, entrepreneur, and investor tweeted a clip of the interview with King and commented on it in a video.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

“Gayle King, why would you do that to your people? You know what people are going through right now. Why would you ask a question like that, trying to tarnish somebody’s image? You do that to your own Black people. You sad. Black people need to stop trying to hurt Black people for success.”

Snoop also had some words for King and the media that were posted on Twitter.

“Gayle King, out of pocket for that shit. Way out of pocket,” Snoop said. “What do you gain from that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why are y’all attacking us. We your people. You ain’t coming at Harvey Weinstein asking those dumb ass questions. I get sick of y’all. I want to call you on it. How dare you try to tarnish my boy’s reputation. Respect the family and back off. before we come get you.”

👀what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. 🤷🏽‍♂️i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this. pic.twitter.com/zpKu58SQwc — 50cent (@50cent) February 5, 2020

Listen, Snoop (@SnoopDogg ) just came through with a word! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾



We, the Black community, are sick of Oprah and Gayle!#RIPKobe#Kobe pic.twitter.com/rhZrZZe6q7 — I AM KIARA (@OriginalFox_) February 6, 2020

Gayle King and Oprah seem to go after certain stories without class , but ignore the stories involving their Hollywood friends. You bring up something about Kobe right after his death for ratings or relevance? Kobe Bryant has passed away and journalist lack class #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/W69lpwZofA — Horace Towns (@thehoracetowns) February 5, 2020

FACT: There are some Black men out here raping women, too.



And none of us, especially Black women, should have to feel embarrassed, threatened, and/or harassed, for discussing it whether a person is dead or alive.



And they shouldn't have to invoke white men to acquiesce this. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2020

When most of these men in the industry didn't stand up to R. Kelly, Gayle King did.



Y'all only come around to defend the worst aspects of Black men, and leave Black women to solely hold us accountable.



If we as Black men can't hold our own damn selves accountable, who can? — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2020

#GayleKing speaks out on the HEAVY backlash she’s receiving for bringing up old #KobeBryant sexual assault case during an interview this week with #LisaLeslie – What ya’ll really think about Gayle? https://t.co/Qo8lvfgvfT https://t.co/I5eWnGEXzu — HONEY GERMAN (@HoneyGerman) February 6, 2020