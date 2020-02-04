Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 02.04 .2020

Are Coronavirus Cases Concentrating Around Silicon Valley Area Elites? Doctor Says ‘We Will Likely See More Cases’ Here

California health officials say that patients had either been to Wuhan, China— the epicenter of the outbreak — or had been in close contact with someone who had, according to Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s health officer.

While Jay-Z Cashed In On Roc Nation Superbowl, Kaepernick Was Feeding And Clothing The Black Poor

While Jay-Z cashed in on his recent business partnership with the NFL, Colin Kaepernick did not spend Super Bowl Sunday watching his former team lose. Instead, Kaepernick helped those in need, TMZ reported.

Jay-Z And Beyonce Don’t Stand Up For National Anthem, Some Call It A Woke Publicity Stunt

Jay-Z and Beyoncé stayed seated Sunday while Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Some fans called it a woke publicity stunt.

Redlined Communities More Vulnerable To Climate Change

Why This Matters: Low-income Black communities already have higher rates of many health conditions and take longer to bounce back from natural disasters, think Hurricane Katrina. High heat patterns in poor urban areas are likely the result of more concrete and fewer trees and green spaces. Studies show that these neighborhoods are often hotter than other neighborhoods in the same city by an average of almost 5 degrees.

How Swamp Lobbyist David Plouffe Cashed In On The Obama Presidency

Widely considered the architect of President Barack Obama’s two presidential campaign victories, David Plouffe served as presidential advisor through Obama’s reelection before taking his campaign strategies to Silicon Valley.