While Jay-Z Cashed In On Roc Nation Superbowl, Kaepernick Was Feeding And Clothing The Black Poor

Written by Dana Sanchez

69 SHARES Share Tweet Share

While Jay-Z cashed in on his recent partnership with the NFL, Colin Kaepernick did not spend Super Bowl Sunday watching his former team lose. Instead, he helped the Black poor. Jay Z, his wife Beyonce and their child sit courtside before the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans,Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

While Jay-Z cashed in on his recent business partnership with the NFL, Colin Kaepernick did not spend Super Bowl Sunday watching his former team lose. Instead, Kaepernick helped those in need, TMZ reported.

The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers spent more than an hour in Harlem Sunday with employees of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and toured the building. The center is known as the world’s leading cultural institution devoted to the “research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences.”

Then he headed to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens, where he and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid teamed up with 100 Suits for 100 Men — a nonprofit that helps underprivileged men and women get business-clothes so they have a better shot at getting a job.

After that, Kaepernick helped serve meals at the shelter with some help of volunteers from the LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights, TMZ reported.

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Jay-Z watched the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Kaepernick was drafted and played for the 49ers from 2011 to 2016. Sunday’s trip to the Super Bowl was the first time the 49ers made it back there since Kaepernick helped lead them to a Super Bowl during the 2012-2013 season.

Kaepernick started a movement in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. After opting out of his contract following his 2016 season, he was not picked up by another NFL team. Now he’s being blackballed by the NFL.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 67: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the NFL’s entertainment and “social justice” deal with Jay-Z. We look back at the Barclays gentrification issue in the documentary “A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay-Z.”

Jay-Z has taken heat since holding an Aug. 14 press conference with National Football League Commissioner Goodell to announce a partnership with Roc Nation. The deal made Roc Nation the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist, co-producing the Super Bowl halftime show and choosing who gets to perform. It’s a partnership that brought together two of the country’s biggest brands.

Many people felt like the NFL was buying Jay-Z to help clean up its tarnished image, and that Jay-Z sold himself, turning his back on Kaepernick and the protest.

TMZ obtained footage of Kaepernick helping some of the recipients trying on their new outfits.

Every attempt by the @NFL to rehabilitate its image among Black viewers will ring hollow as long as Kaepernick is still unsigned to an NFL team. You cannot co-opt his message and blackball him at the same time. #SuperBowl https://t.co/wkiNvnlt9T — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) February 2, 2020

I didn't watch the Super Bowl, although I did go back and watch the halftime show. I've never been a football fan, but I did watch the Super Bowl most years.

Not anymore.

I haven't watched in several years because of the NFL's treatment of @Kaepernick7.https://t.co/eyRRVA0cs3 — Carolyn Copeland (@Carolyn_Copes) February 3, 2020