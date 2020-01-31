Super Bowl Host City Miami Gardens Deserved NFL Legacy Funds

Written by Dana Sanchez

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Most people think Super Bowl 54 is being played in Miami, but they’re wrong. It’s happening in working-class Miami Gardens, 4th largest predominantly Black city in the U.S. A statue of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino stands outside Hard Rock Stadium, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Monte Hartahe cleans the sidewalk outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Most of the World thinks the upcoming 54th Super Bowl LIV is being held in the city of Miami, but they’re wrong.

It’s being held in working-class Miami Gardens, the largest predominantly Black city in Florida and the fourth-largest in the U.S.

Located north of Miami, Miami Gardens is home to the Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete on Sunday.

Super Bowl 54 is expected to generate $500 million in revenue, but most of the NFL contributions are going to events and projects in Miami, Miami Beach and South Dade, Miami Herald reported.

The money is going to fund “legacy projects” like a new athletic field at Miami Beach Senior High School and lighting for a downtown tourist destination — the Baywalk pedestrian pathway. Miami Gardens is getting no NFL-sponsored event for its people, Fabiola Santiago wrote in an opinion piece for the Miami Herald.

There are some “good projects” being funded in Black neighborhoods, Santiago wrote — the renovation of turf football fields at Gwen Cherry Park and Goulds Park — but those are not in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens is hosting SuperFest, a weekend of concerts featuring Cardi B, art exhibits, good food, interactive games, VIP tables, a Miami Hurricanes reunion party, and more. There are no NFL names as sponsors, according to Santiago.

The stadium brings little in the way of extra business for the area and temporary gigs for some people but residents must endure nightmare traffic and noise from all directions.

“The NFL takes, but leaves behind little of lasting value in Miami Gardens,” Santiago said.

Maybe the statistics can partly explain the NFL snub, Santiago wrote. Seventy percent of NFL players are Black or people of color, 12.5 percent of head coaches are, and there are no Black owners. Just two people of color rank among the principal owners of the NFL‘s 32 teams — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who is Pakistani American, and Kim Pegula, who is Asian American and co-owns the Buffalo Bills.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 67: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the NFL’s entertainment and “social justice” deal with Jay-Z. We look back at the Barclays gentrification issue in the documentary “A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay-Z.”

One in four residents of Miami Gardens lives below the poverty line. Most of the Super Bowl ticketholders from out of town are lucky or wealthy. Most tickets to Sunday’s game cost more than $5,000 each. Some suites cost more than $300,000 — what the typical Miami Gardens household makes in seven years, CBS Local Miami reported.

But for one Super Bowl player, Miami Gardens was once home turf. Rashad Fenton, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, worked the concession stand on Sundays at Hard Rock Stadium when he was in high school.

He’ll return Sunday as a player. “I never would have thought I’d be going to the Super Bowl,” said Fenton, who grew up in Miami Gardens, a long way from South Beach.