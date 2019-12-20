Mary J. Blige, Kirk Franklin, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R and The Roots To Headline 2020 Jazz In The Gardens

Written by Staff

The City of Miami Gardens announced the 2020 lineup for the 15th annual Jazz In The Gardens (JITG) Music Fest this week. Photos Courtesy of Jazz In The Gardens.

The City of Miami Gardens announced the 2020 lineup for the 15th annual Jazz In The Gardens (JITG) Music Fest this week. Impactful and influential artists who will take the stage include: Mary J Blige, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R, Kirk Franklin, The Roots with Bilal, SWV and Stokley from Mint Condition, with more acts to be announced. Rickey Smiley will once again return as the host for the 2020 Jazz in the Gardens Festival. Next year’s festival will take place March 14-15, 2020 at Hardrock Stadium.

“Jazz in the Gardens celebrates its 15th Anniversary in 2020 and we are very excited. This year’s festival has a stellar lineup of Grammy award winning artists. It is not only the city’s signature event, but it’s also how we say hello to the world as we draw thousands of people from all over to party with us. We look forward to seeing you on March 14th and 15th,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster Mobile App. Live Nation Urban and Live Nation Miami have signed on as partners to produce the festival.

“We are honored to partner with Mayor Gilbert and the City of Miami Gardens on the 15th anniversary of Jazz In The Gardens”, said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation – Miami, “The event is a staple here in South Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event.”

As the largest Black city in Florida, Miami Gardens is home to many renown residents. JITG is just one year younger than the city, which boasts over 113,000 residents.

Since its inception, JITG has boasted some of the most iconic talent in the world. This year, the legendary Anita Baker made a stop at the festival as a part of her farewell tour. It’s one of the reasons Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, said he was “excited” to join the city as a partner this year.

“As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade” Gee said. “When presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that city of Miami Gardens has with this event”.

In addition to JITG, Miami Gardens is also home to Hard Rock Stadium, which is the future home of the Miami Dolphins training facility and Super Bowl 2020.

