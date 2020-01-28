Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 01.28 .2020

Parchman Prison: 9th Inmate Killed At Mississippi Prison Since Jan. 1, 2020

According to Heather Burton, the Sunflower County Coroner, Joshua Norman “was found hanging in his cell during a security check at 11:12 am.” She said she didn’t suspect any foul play based on her observations of Norman’s one-man cell, but they are awaiting autopsy results.

Janeya Griffin Advocates Before Congress For African American Patents And IP To Build Generational Wealth

Janeya Griffin aka The Commercialzer wants to increase representation in patenting and commercialization but she’s up against a system that historically was not built for Black people to participate or succeed.

In Klobuchar’s Past, Questions About Myron Burrell, A Teen Jailed For Life

One of the cases that helped Klobuchar’s rise involved the 2002 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, killed by a stray bullet while she was doing homework at her dining room table.

Unemployed Chicago Residents Want Peddler’s License To Sell Cannabis

A group of Black Chicago citizens, having an extensive background in selling marijuana, say they want and need jobs now and can’t wait for the government to get its act together to establish policy when it comes to the sale of legal cannabis, so they want a peddler’s license, according to The Chicago Defender.

Doctor Claims Jeff Bezos Is Enhancing His Testosterone, Predicts 2020 Trend Other Men Will Follow

Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, appears to care about how he looks going by the flashy fashion and buffed-up body he sports nowadays.