Doctor Claims Jeff Bezos Is Enhancing His Testosterone, Predicts 2020 Trend Other Men Will Follow
Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, appears to care about how he looks going by the flashy fashion and buffed-up body he sports nowadays.
He is even considered a fashion influencer and has invested in high fashion brands such as Prada.
Apart from his fashion, Bezos’s body has undergone a transformation over the last decade, from a wimpy looking CEO to a pumped-up mean-looking business mogul.
Bezos showed off bulging biceps in a tight black polo shirt, topped off with a tactical-style vest, closely-shaved head and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
His body transformation has been attributed to using testosterone to lower his body fat, an essential muscle building enhancer. It also makes one smarter and as this important male hormone helps with brain development and function throughout a man’s life.
Dr. Cameron Sepah, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco Medical School, tweeted that he believes Bezos is enhancing his testosterone levels. Sepah added that he expects other top executives to follow Bezos’s example.
Testosterone replacement therapy is widely used by celebrities. With early access to the latest medical advances, they were some of the first to benefit from this medical treatment.
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin
Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.
Some celebrities who are known to enhance their testosterone include British singer Robbie Williams, American stand-up comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan, and actors Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone.
While in the past testosterone therapy has only been accessible to the rich, doctors say a drop in cost could mean more men than ever follow this trend in 2020.