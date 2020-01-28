Doctor Claims Jeff Bezos Is Enhancing His Testosterone, Predicts 2020 Trend Other Men Will Follow

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has allegedly transformed his body by using testosterone to lower his body fat and enhance muscle. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Image: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, appears to care about how he looks going by the flashy fashion and buffed-up body he sports nowadays.

He is even considered a fashion influencer and has invested in high fashion brands such as Prada.

Apart from his fashion, Bezos’s body has undergone a transformation over the last decade, from a wimpy looking CEO to a pumped-up mean-looking business mogul.

Bezos showed off bulging biceps in a tight black polo shirt, topped off with a tactical-style vest, closely-shaved head and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

His body transformation has been attributed to using testosterone to lower his body fat, an essential muscle building enhancer. It also makes one smarter and as this important male hormone helps with brain development and function throughout a man’s life.

Dr. Cameron Sepah, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco Medical School, tweeted that he believes Bezos is enhancing his testosterone levels. Sepah added that he expects other top executives to follow Bezos’s example.

Testosterone replacement therapy is widely used by celebrities. With early access to the latest medical advances, they were some of the first to benefit from this medical treatment.

Some celebrities who are known to enhance their testosterone include British singer Robbie Williams, American stand-up comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan, and actors Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone.

While in the past testosterone therapy has only been accessible to the rich, doctors say a drop in cost could mean more men than ever follow this trend in 2020.

Bezos 100% cycles Test



There’s a reason no one brings this up on a mainstream platform



Testosterone can unfuck your life if you have the money to cover all the costs of cycling pic.twitter.com/XcX8utcRS6 — Jay Gatz 🤝 (@thegreatgatzb) January 5, 2019

To be at the top of your game today as a man you need to be hormonally optimized.



Think Mel Gibson worries that testosterone is ‘cheating’ or that it’s bad for you? LOL!



Or how about Jeff Bezos? pic.twitter.com/TUnA0gzfUs — Daniel Kelly 🇬🇧🇪🇸 (@DanielKellyTRT) January 29, 2018

He looks better now than he did in 97 — JT (@jerryteixeira) December 26, 2019

Side effects include not looking like a Soy Boy anymore: pic.twitter.com/DRjXOqLCJy — Dr. Cameron Sepah 🤴🏻 🧝🏻‍♂️ 🧙🏻‍♂️ 🤵🏻 (@DrSepah) December 25, 2019

@SteveKettmann Not as much as his girlfriend's lips have been enhanced. — david rubien (@dubiousraves) December 25, 2019

I don't know: I'm 60 and take nothing other than steak and eggs, added to hard work in the gym. When I leaned up (from 300 to 180 lbs), my veins began to pop out of my arms. I look a lot more impressive in a medium t-shirt than I ever didn't in a XXXL. — Apocalypto (@Apocalypto_Dr) December 26, 2019

Yes, there's some research to support the risk-taking hypothesis, but it's generally positive on mood:https://t.co/Y4aLbNsA0v — Dr. Cameron Sepah 🤴🏻 🧝🏻‍♂️ 🧙🏻‍♂️ 🤵🏻 (@DrSepah) December 25, 2019

2020? It’s been going on for years. — Crawdad (@fen1der) December 26, 2019

It’s never been mainstream. It will. — Dr. Cameron Sepah 🤴🏻 🧝🏻‍♂️ 🧙🏻‍♂️ 🤵🏻 (@DrSepah) December 26, 2019