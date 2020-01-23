Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Thursday 01.23 .2020

A.I. Could Be The New Play To Increase Black Homeownership

Artificial Intelligence and its inherent bias may not be as judgmental as previously thought, at least in the case of home loans. It appears the use of algorithms for online mortgage lending can reduce discrimination against certain groups, including Black applicants, according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

China Bans Sale Of Wild Animals For Food (Wolf Pups, Otters, Koalas And More) At Wuhan Market Linked To Deadly Virus

China has banned live animal sales in Wuhan after a food market selling wolves, civet cats, otters and other wild animals was linked to an outbreak of coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of at least 17 people and sickened 570.

DoubleLine’s Roundtable Of Experts Highlight A Big Risk Lurking In The Stock Market

The topic on the future of indexing came up during the DoubleLine Capital inaugural Roundtable Prime hosted by CEO Jeffery Gundlach. Gundlach noted that the indexation of equities is “the definition of momentum investing”.

Child Sex Abuse Is Rife In The Gambia’s ‘Pedo Paradise’, Where Tourists Buy Children And Toddlers To Rape

There are fears that businesses will go bust and locals will go hungry following an estimated 50 percent drop in economic activity that has already hit the beach resorts, given that tourism makes up a third of the country’s GDP.

What Happens When Community College Is Made Free

Policymakers and presidential hopefuls are having a spirited debate over whether the U.S. should offer free community college, free public college in general or additional college subsidies directed at low-income students.